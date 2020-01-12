Oklahoma Democratic Party to present Blue Tie Gala and Campaign Academy training to kickoff 2020 election year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Democratic Party (ODP) will host its Blue Tie Gala Reception on Saturday, January 18. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel Reed Conference Center, 5750 Will Rogers Rd, in Midwest City.

The evening will include live music, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, as attendees gather with fellow Democrats and progressives. (Black-tie and cocktail attire).

The event keynote speaker will be Stacey Wright, founder of Yes All Daughters and co-founder of Bartenders Against Sexual Assault- Proper Groove 501c3 initiatives.

As a survivor, her work is primarily focused on ending relationship violence. She has led efforts at the local and state level to raise awareness, empower victims, and enact prevention education policy and legislation.

Stacey is currently working to pass Lauren’s Law – a bill aimed at mandating healthy relationship education in Oklahoma. Her work has been featured in Rolling Stone, HBO’s VICE news, and Reveal by the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Wright has served as a United Nations Association (UNA-USA) Delegate to the United Nations 59th Commission on the Status of Women. Among her accolades, Stacy received the Oklahoma Universal Human Rights Alliance’s award for Outstanding Human Rights Achievement and she was honored with the Women Lead’s Women Inspire award.

Individual tickets for the Blue Tie Gala reception and dinner are $75 and sponsorships are available. For those unable to attend, contributions can be made by check to: Oklahoma Democratic Party, 3700 N Classen Blvd. Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

In conjunction with the Blue Tie Gala, the January Campaign Academy 2020 will serve as the official kick-off event for the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s 2020 campaign cycle.

Campaign Academy – Vision for 2020 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The training, also at the Reed Conference Center, will cover topics such as campaign strategy, using the voter file, targeting voters, fundraising best practices and strategy, communications planning, and volunteer management, as well as messaging on various policy-related issues affecting Oklahoma.

The ODP goal to not only train candidates and their staff, but equip grassroots volunteers with information they can share with voters in their own communities effectively.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party says its number one request is more training.

ODP Campaign Academy is an immersive campaign training, covering all aspects of basic campaign strategy, structure, and messaging.

This will be the first in a series of Campaign Academy training events that will be held throughout 2020 for candidates, staff, and volunteers.

“We hope that attendees will walk away from this two-day training better prepared to take on campaigning for themselves or local Democratic candidates than they have ever been before,” organizers said.

The 2020 Candidate Training is open to candidates, staff members, activists, and volunteers interested in electing Democrats in Oklahoma.

To see the complete schedule and to register for the Campaign Academy or the Blue Tie Gala, visit okdemocrats.org