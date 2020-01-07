Oklahoma Democratic Party names Scott Hamilton as new Interim Executive Director

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Democratic Party (ODP) has announced that Scott J. Hamilton will become its new Interim Executive Director. A nationally recognized social justice advocate, Hamilton is best known in Oklahoma for his work on behalf the LGBTQ+ community.

Hamilton served as Executive Director of Cimarron Alliance and the Cimarron Alliance Equality Center in Oklahoma City for five years He has a lifetime of social justice experience working with and on behalf of underserved populations, including persons in recovery, LGBTQ elders, inner-city children, and people living with HIV and AIDS in Oklahoma, New York, Haiti, Kenya, and Zambia.

Born in Oklahoma, Scott spent most of his career living and working in New York City. Prior to returning to Oklahoma, Hamilton was a frequent guest lecturer at Columbia University, City College of New York, Rutgers University, and New York University where he presented on the topic of the challenges facing LGBTQ seniors.

Hamilton has published numerous articles on a variety of topics including chemical engineering, mainstreaming of special needs children into regular classroom settings, political advocacy, a faith-based approach to embracing the gay community, and the need for increased parental involvement in public education.

ODP Party Chair, Alicia Andrews, said that Hamilton’s broad nonprofit management experience, coupled with his national and international communications efforts, will help to bolster and advance the Party’s mission in Oklahoma.

“Scott is a native Oklahoman who spent most of his career working in New York,” Andrews said. “He has a solid understanding of the issues impacting Oklahomans and also has a very broad view of the issues affecting all Americans. We believe this to be a unique combination that will serve the Oklahoma Democratic Party—indeed, all Oklahomans—at this pivotal point in our nation’s history,” said Andrews.

“We had a number of qualified applicants for this position,” Andrews added. “We were searching for someone with strong experience and maturity who will be with the Democratic Party for more than just a couple of years. This will provide the necessary continuity in the Party’s operation and we are glad we found this in Scott.”

Hamilton will replace Sarah Baker who has served as interim ODP Executive Director since last June.

“As happy as we are to welcome Scott, I have to offer a great deal of gratitude to Sarah who stepped in last summer,” Andrews said. “Sarah has provided great support and staff leadership and the Party is better because of her dedication and service.”

According to the ODP press release, Hamilton’s appointment as Executive Director is technically an interim one, pending advice and consent of the Democratic Party’s Central Committee later this month.

For more information about the Oklahoma Democratic Party, visit okdemocrats.org.