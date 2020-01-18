Oklahoma County 4-H to host Chili Cook Off and Auction fundraiser Jan. 30

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma County 4H Club will hold its Annual Chili Cook Off and Auction fundraiser on Thursday, January 30. The chili cook-off, complete with all the fixings, will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. at the OSU – Oklahoma County Extension Conference Center, 2500 NE 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

Participants will get to sample each club’s chili and vote for the “best tasting chili”. The event is open to the public.

The chili cook-off, complete with the fixings, will get started at 6 p.m. Suggested donation is $5.00 per person. Water and sodas will be available for purchase.The event will include a silent and live auction.

The winning chili will receive $100 towards their 4-H club and the winning table theme/decoration gets $50 towards their club..

Another great treat will be sweets made by 4-H members at the fantastic Sweet Shoppe.

“We are very excited about this event,” said Mindy McNeil, Oklahoma County 4-H Youth Educator. “The entire family can come, eat a great meal, and have a wonderful time and raise money for an excellent organization.”

All proceeds for the night will go to benefit the Oklahoma County 4-H programs.

Last year, 4-H members in Oklahoma County donated more than 30,000 hours working in their communities. Some of their projects included National Youth Science Day, Lego Robotics, Shop with a Cop, and the H.U.G.S. project.

“The Chili Cook-Off is a fundraiser that supports the hard work our 4-H clubs do all over the county,” McNeil added. “We offer scholarships to our 4-H members for national conferences as well as raise funds to help with school enrichment programs, 4-H camps, and member projects.”

Oklahoma County has thirteen 4-H clubs that meet across the county.

“Oklahoma County 4-H has clubs that offer something for every interest area you can think of as a child” McNeil said.

4-H members have hundreds of project areas to choose from, including physical fitness, robotics, cooking, photography, shooting sports, rocketry, public speaking, citizenship, livestock showing, performance arts, fabrics and fashions. Members will also have the opportunity to meet many new friends.

To donate items for the auction, contact Mindy at 405-713-1125 or mindy.mcneil@okstate.edu.

For more information about the 4-H chili cook-off and/or 4-H clubs in Oklahoma County contact the OSU Extension Center 405-713-1125 or visit the Oklahoma County website or the OK County 4-H Facebook event page.