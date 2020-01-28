National Folkloric Ballet of Mexico to perform at Armstrong Auditorium on Feb. 13

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., the acclaimed National Folkloric Ballet of Mexico, directed by Silvia Lozano, will deliver an exciting display of choreography and rhythm at the Armstrong Auditorium, on the Herbert W. Armstrong College campus, 14400 S. Bryant, in Edmond.

“Ballet Folclórico Nacional is an immensely talented company whose performances convey a sense of vibrant jubilation and passion,” said Armstrong Auditorium Concert Manager Ryan Malone.

“Armstrong Auditorium is thrilled to host its unique presentation of Mexican culture through music and dance,” Malone added. “The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience, and our audience will be exhilarated by the festival atmosphere.”

Entertaining audiences with authentic regional dances of Mexico, the Ballet Folclórico Nacional pays homage through its performances to its Mexican heritage through vivid costumes, traditional whirling dances, stomping rhythms and festive music.

The company’s performances are crafted to preserve and promote Mexican heritage, bridging cultural barriers and bringing entertainment to diverse audiences across the globe.

Founded in 1952 by Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folclórico Nacional grew to become a national sensation with weekly appearances on the television program, Function of Gala.

The ensemble gained international recognition in 1959 through their program which represented Mexico at the Pan American Games in Chicago. In the years following, Ballet Folclórico Nacional has continued to promote Mexican culture through performances all around the world.

Tickets to Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano, ranging from $31 for balcony seating to $71 for orchestra seating, are available online.

The award-winning 823-seat Armstrong Auditorium provides an exceptional acoustic experience, with only 75 feet separating the stage from the back wall.

Upcoming 2019-2020 Performing Arts Series events include: Vladimir Lande and Siberian State Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, March 4; Julian Schwarz, Cellist / Gerard Schwarz and Mozart Orchestra of New York, Tuesday Mar. 24; and Chanticleer, on Thursday, Apr. 23.

For more information about ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website or call 405-285-1010.