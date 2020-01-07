Leadership Oklahoma Class 34 now accepting applications

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program in its 33rd year, is now accepting applications for its 2020-2021 adult class. The organization accepts a class of 52 members each year.

The criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership on the part of applicants in their communities and state.

The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and events, based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. The agenda consists of an orientation session, a mandatory two-day retreat and eight two-day sessions. Classes are held in various locations across the state.

Participants are chosen through a rigorous application process and selected from across the state to represent Oklahoma’s professional, geographical and cultural diversity. LOK is open to all Oklahoma residents, 21 years old or older.

“Leadership Oklahoma and its graduates work to create and implement the positive changes necessary to make Oklahoma a better state,” said Dr. Dan Molina, Senior Medical Officer, Family Medicine Physician, Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and recruitment chair for LOK Class 34.

“By learning about the issues that impact our state socially, economically and environmentally, class members are motivated to fulfill our mission of creating a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape their state’s future.”

Approximately 1,500 people have graduated from the program and remain active in contributing to Oklahoma’s continued growth.

“Leadership Oklahoma has been one of the most enjoyable and beneficial experiences I’ve ever had, both professionally and personally,” said Scott Stidham, chair of Leadership Oklahoma board of directors and Tulsa Market President, MidFirst Bank.

“The opportunity to spend time in every quadrant of our state, learning its incredible strengths and unique challenges was a once in a lifetime experience.

“As an individual, the professional network and true friendships I developed while learning and traveling with fellow classmates were absolutely priceless,” Stidham added “As a representative of my community, working with leaders and experts from all over our state proved to be a catalyst for deeper understanding and further engagement.”

During each class participants will review the social and environmental complexities of the state in order to “stimulate inquiry, analysis and independent development of solutions for the public good,” according to the website.

Applications are available now on the Leadership Oklahoma website. Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office, 3037 W 63rd St., Suite W104, Oklahoma City, OK, 73116, no later April 1 at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Dr. Marion Paden, Leadership Oklahoma President and CEO at 405-848-0001 or mpaden@leadershipoklahoma.com. To learn more about Leadership Oklahoma, visit leadershipoklahoma.com.