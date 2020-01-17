Jessica Martinez-Brooks makes bid for Oklahoma City Council Ward 3

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Lifelong resident of Oklahoma City, educator and community volunteer, Jessica Martinez-Brooks has announced her candidacy for Oklahoma City Council Ward 3.

“I’m running for city council because I care deeply for the people and community of Oklahoma City,” said Martinez-Brooks. “While our city has made some important progress, we still have more work to do. As a city, we must keep our families safe by prioritizing public safety and transportation, fix our crumbling streets, and make sure our tax dollars are being spent wisely.”

Ward 3 encompasses west and southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahomans will cast their ballots for the Ward 3 office during an election held on the second Tuesday in February 2021.

Martinez-Brooks has been serving in higher education and volunteering for Oklahoma community organizations over the past two decades.

A former Director of Diversity Enrichment Programs at the University of Oklahoma, she currently serves as a board member for the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League, Oklahoma City Community Foundation Scholarship Committee, Oklahoma City Water Utility Trust, Women’ s Foundation of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City School Bond Advisory Board.

She was appointed to the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust by Mayor David Holt in 2018.

Jessica has a Master of Arts in Administrative Leadership and a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma, and an A.A. in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College.

“Every single neighborhood matters – yet too often certain areas have been overlooked,” said Martinez-Brooks. “We must ensure our tax dollars are reaching our most inner and outer city limits. Our city government needs to continue focusing on common sense policies and initiatives that move Oklahoma City forward.”

Jessica is married to Oklahoma State Senator Michael Brooks (D-Oklahoma City) representing Senate District 44. Jessica and Michael have two children: Joaquin and Lucy. The couple attends St. James Catholic Church.

Arturo Delgado, vice president of Laborers Local 107, an affiliate of LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America), posted on Facebook, “My good friend Jessica has officially announced she is running to serve the good people of South OKC in Ward 3. Please join me in supporting Jessica Martinez Brooks.”

For more information, visit jessicaforokc.com or Jessica’s Facebook page.