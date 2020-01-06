Employer registration deadline for inaugural DRS Career Opportunity Expo is Jan. 6

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma employers including OGE, FAA and Ditchwitch will participate in the first-ever Career Opportunity Expo 2020, themed “Ready, Set Hired!” on Tuesday February 11.

Hosted by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, a member of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services (DRS), the expo will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd Center, 2401 NW 23rd Street, in Oklahoma City. The Career Expo is open to the public.

Employers are invited to showcase their businesses and recruit talented job candidates who are ready to work. Employer registration is $50 and is available online. The employer registration deadline is Monday, January 6.

Participating business can expect to meet hundreds of potential applicants with and without disabilities.

The Business Services Program in the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services will hold free skills development and marketing training seminars to attract qualified jobseekers to attend the event. Participant registration is now available online.

As the employment agency for Oklahomans with disabilities, DRS prepares and temporarily assists thousands of job seekers who become successfully employed, taxpaying citizens that are an asset to Oklahoma businesses.

Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, will make the keynote presentation and present EXPO awards as part of his commitment to business growth and expansion.

Independent research from sources including the Department of Labor, Office of Disability Employment Policy; U.S. Business Leadership Network; Job Accommodation Network; Virginia Commonwealth University, Rehabilitation Research and Training Center on Workplace Supports and Job Retention, indicate that workers with disabilities are more loyal, dependable workers who are likely to stay on the job longer than workers without disabilities.

Studies show these workers often use less time for sick and vacation time and have impressive safety records. As a result, smart businesses save time and money on recruitment and retraining costs with less downtime for vacant positions.

Heading up the DRS Business Services Program team staging the 2020 Expo, Fatos Floyd, who is blind, is a goal-driven leader. Floyd has been steadily employed for 38 years without ever relying on government assistance.

“It takes people with disabilities a longer time to find a job,” Floyd said. “When we do find a job, we are thankful to employers for hiring us. So, we stay on our jobs and really work hard to show that we are equal (to other workers) and that employers have made the right decision by giving us a chance to prove our worth.”

The complete Expo agenda and additional information can be found here.

To learn more about the Career Opportunities Expo 2020, contact Fatos Floyd at 918-230-7156 or ffloyd@okdrs.gov. Ms. Floyd will also answer questions about making workplaces more accessible or making adaptions for workers with disabilities.

For more information, visit okdrs.org.