Disney and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful partner for 2020 Great American Cleanup

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – For the first time, Disney is partnering with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) for the 2020 Great American Cleanup (GAC) Oklahoma campaign, which takes place from March 1 through May 31. GAC is a nationwide project of Keep America Beautiful (KAB).

As an affiliate of KAB, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful coordinates cleanup activities in Oklahoma.

Over 45,000 Oklahoma registrants are expected to join millions nationwide to participate in the 2020 GAC event.

Individuals and groups wishing to participate in this year’s Great American Cleanup in Oklahoma must register through the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful website at keepoklahomabeautiful.com.

Starting March 1, registered groups will be able to receive free cleanup supplies, program materials and grant opportunities. Participating groups include scout troops, civic organizations, schools, families, businesses and municipalities. There is no age limit.

Free supplies will include trash bags, gloves, vests, bottled water, t-shirts and promotional banners. Any group that registers before March 20 will be able to pick up their specific supply order from their county Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) office.

Groups that register for supplies after March 20 can arrange for delivery or may be required to pay for shipping. Registered groups can also sign up to receive Disney World tickets through Disney’s All for Good program.

Once the groups have registered for both programs (GAC & Disney) and completed their cleanup, including a wrap up report; Disney will provide a limited supply of tickets to registered groups. All clean ups must be completed by May 31.

Registered groups will also have access to cash grants sponsored by OGE Energy Corp., and equipment grants sponsored by P&K equipment. OGE GAC Cash Grant applications close on February 15. P&K Equipment Grant applications close on February 21. All GAC grant opportunities are located online.

Last year, KOB’s annual cleanup picked up over 4 million pounds of trash, planted over 20,000 bushes and trees, and recycled over 43,000 pounds of plastics. This opportunity allows individuals and organizations to beautify the community, set litter standards, and compete for awards and other prizes.

“The Great American Cleanup is an exceptional way for Oklahomans to keep their great state beautiful,” said Miranda Patton, KOB Projects Coordinator. “You do not want to miss an opportunity to participate in this event or the GAC grant opportunities.”

Patton added, “We could not have successful programs without our program sponsors.”

The GAC in Oklahoma is sponsored by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Other in kind sponsors include: Pepsico, OGE Energy Corp., P&K Equipment, and Warren CAT.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit organization with a mission to empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state’s natural beauty and ensure a healthy, sustainable environment.

To register for the Great American Cleanup Oklahoma, click here. For more information, contact Miranda Patton at miranda@keepoklahomabeautiful.com, 405-286-9141, or visit keepoklahomabeautiful.com.