Chefs’ Feast 2020 fundraiser will benefit Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs





By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Tickets are now available for the 33rd annual Chefs’ Feast fundraiser, which benefits the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs.

The gala event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd Street in Oklahoma City. Must be 21+ to attend.

Founded in 1980, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (RFBO) is the state’s largest hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools.

The evening will include live music featuring The Collective Band, a silent auction and raffle. Guests will dine on a wide array of delicious fare presented by a variety of Oklahoma chefs and restaurants.

2020 Chefs include:

Chef Kurt Fleischfresser and David Henry of The Hutch on Avondale

Chef Joshua Valentine of Live Grass

Chef Jeffery Holloway of Boulevard Steak House / Kitchen 501

Chef Soreeta Hines of The Brown Cow Bakery

Chef Linda Lee of Farmstead Café

Chef Rob Ferris of Gage’s Steakhouse

Chef Don Thiery of Guckenheimer Café

Chef Michael Paske of The Hamilton

Chef Andrea Koester of Holey Rollers / Red Rooster

Chef Kevin Lee of The Jones Assembly

Chef Jenn Snow of Junebug Catering

Chef Kamala Gamble of Kam’s Kookery & Gilliford Garden

Chef Larry McNeal of McNeal’s Catering

Chef Rob Ferris of OKC Zoo

Chef Adam Carleton of Platt College

Chef Jeff Havern of Primo’s Italian

Becky Campbell of the Regional Food Bank’s Hope’s Kitchen

Chef Krysten Adams of SONIC Drive-In Culinary Innovations

Heather Brehm of Wicked Hangry

New this year to Chefs’ Feast is the VIP Room, presented by Express Employment Professionals, based in Oklahoma City. Guests who purchase tickets for the VIP Room will have access to exclusive chefs, signature cocktails and more.

Individual Chefs’ Feast tickets are $175. VIP tickets are $225, and tables for 10 are available for $2,000. VIP Tables for $2,500 include admission for 10 to the Chefs’ Feast, name recognition on the table, premier seating, and a serving tray for food samples. To purchase tickets, visit chefsfeast.org.

To donate an item for the silent auction, contact Jackie Dobson at 405-600-3193 or jdobson@rfbo.org.

In Oklahoma, one in four children live with food insecurity every day. Last school year, the Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.8 million meals to 42,000 chronically hungry children through the Food for Kids Programs: The Backpack Program, the School Pantry Program, Kids Cafés and Summer Feeding Program. This was an increase of 3,225 more children served than prior year.

Tamzen, a child who receives food through the Backpack Program said, “Usually I can’t go to sleep if I’m hungry. If I didn’t have the back pack, I wouldn’t have anything to snack on…It helps a lot.”

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma recently celebrated the millionth pound of protein repackaged and distributed through its Protein Packaging Center, which began operation in 2016.

The Packaging Center takes donated bulk protein (like chicken and pork) and repackages it into family-friendly sizes. The protein is then distributed to the Regional Food Bank’s network of community-based partner agencies in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.

“Protein is one of the most requested items from our neighbors living with hunger,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so grateful to the generosity of our donors and community partners who helped make this milestone possible.”

Presented by SONIC Drive-In, other Chefs’ Feast 2020 sponsors include APMEX.com, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Commerce Bank, Dell EMC, Devon Energy, Express Employment Professionals, Just Kids Pediatrics, Locke Supply Co., Lopez Foods, Riverwind Casino and U.S. Foods.

The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. For more information, visit rfbo.org.