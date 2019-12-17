OCU School of Law presents “Oklahoma Forward: Rethinking Criminal Justice” on January 24



City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City University (OCU) School of Law’s Center for Criminal Justice will host its inaugural conference on criminal justice reform, titled, “Oklahoma Forward: Rethinking Criminal Justice in Oklahoma and Beyond” on Friday, January 24.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the OCU School of Law McLaughlin Hall, 800 N. Harvey Avenue, in Oklahoma City. A reception will follow.

Oklahoma Forward will focus on why Oklahoma ranks at the top for incarceration rates and what can be done to change that status. The one-day conference will showcase the Center for Criminal Justice at OCU Law and the work of those who have spent the past decade on the front lines pursuing criminal justice reform in Oklahoma and around the country.

The day-long conference will feature as keynote speaker Robin Steinberg, a Gilbert Foundation Senior Fellow of the Criminal Justice Program at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law.

“Ms. Steinberg is the Chief Executive Officer of The Bail Project, an organization that donates the cash bond for individuals in pretrial detention who are otherwise ineligible for alternative forms of release while awaiting trial,” said Loretta F. Radford, Legal Director for the Center for Criminal Justice at OCU School of Law.

“In 2017, Ms. Steinberg launched Still She Rises in Tulsa, a project of The Bronx Defenders in New York,” Radford added. “Still She Rises is the first public defender organization in the nation to use a holistic approach to legal representation and is dedicated exclusively to the legal representation of mothers in the criminal justice system.”

A frequent speaker on criminal justice issues, Steinberg has contributed opinion pieces to The New York Times, The Marshall Project, and USA Today.

“Ms. Steinberg is the example of a leader in criminal justice reform and is a nationally recognized advocate for social justice,” Radford said. “Her vision for what is needed in criminal justice reform is still clear and undeniable.”

The Oklahoma Forward conference will bring together advocates, law enforcement officials, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and elected officials to develop actionable solutions for local, county and state governments.

“On January 24 our new Center for Criminal Justice Reform, made possible by the generosity of the Gaylord Foundation, will host its inaugural Conference of experts, lawyers, students and citizens to gather those hard-working people committed to moving Oklahoma forward towards a more just community,” said Jim Roth, Dean of the OCU School of Law.

“OCU School of Law is committed to educating our Students so that as lawyers their work ensures that justice is available to all in the criminal justice system,” Roth added. “We are also connecting our students and community to convene and propel the good work being done by so many other community organizations and leaders to reform Oklahoma’s system.”

General admission tickets for $20 are available on the OCU School of Law website. OCU Law Alumni Association members, other OCU alumni, faculty, staff and students are admitted free. For more information, email lawevents@okcu.edu or call 405-208-6300.