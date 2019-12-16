Jesus House accepting donations for low-income families for holiday food basket and toy distribution

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Jesus House is preparing for its annual Christmas food basket and toy distribution event this. The Oklahoma City nonprofit is asking for the community to come together to assist Oklahomans in need this holiday season.

Jesus House is requesting donations of new, unwrapped toys for its Christmas toy distribution to low-income families in the Oklahoma City area. Volunteers will be needed to assist with wrapping toys on Dec. 18.

Jesus House will also be providing Christmas food baskets to low-income families again this year. The food baskets will be distributed to needy families in the Oklahoma City community, so they can prepare their own Christmas dinner for their loved ones.

Food baskets will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Those coming to Jesus House seeking a food basket will be asked to provide identification and proof of residential address, such as a utility bill.

Jesus House is looking for volunteers to help with food basket and toy distribution. Volunteers dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be going into low-income neighborhoods on Christmas Eve to hand out toys to local families in those areas.

Toy donations may be dropped off at the Jesus House offices at 1335 West Sheridan. Normal receiving hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Monetary donations are also accepted. If donating by check, include Christmas toys or Christmas food baskets in the memo line.

“The heart of our mission is to help our neighbors, and we feel that it is especially important around the holidays when many families are struggling,” said Mike Bateman, Jesus House executive director.

“Our Thanksgiving food basket distribution was able to feed 1,536 families, we’re able to help more families each year because of how caring Oklahomans are,” Bateman added. “We hope we can see similar success in our Christmas basket and toy distribution.”

Jesus House is an inner city, non-denominational, Christian outreach providing food and clothing to the hungry and low-income families of Oklahoma City. The Jesus House’s regular food basket distribution program provides hundreds of food baskets to needy households each week throughout the year.

“We are so incredibly fortunate to be blessed by the kindness of all of our donors and volunteers,” said Bateman. “We were able to make sure more than 500 Oklahoma families had a traditional Christmas dinner last year and we plan on serving more families this year.”

For more information, contact Alfreda Doonkeen at 405-232-7164 or visit jesushouseokc.org.