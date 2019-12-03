‘Holidays on Paseo’ open with First Friday Gallery Walk

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, December 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feel the holiday spirit with carols by Harding Fine Arts Academy students 6-7:30 p.m. Paseo Arts Association leaders declare that Santa will be strolling through the district handing out candy and taking photos with all of the good boys and girls.

In the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) on First Friday 6-8 p.m. is the Paseo Arts Association’s Deck the Walls 4×4 Art Show & Auction. Featuring original works donated by more than 75 local artists such as John Wolfe, Holly Bjorkstrom and Bill Struby. The silent auction is a fundraiser for the PAA and the perfect place to pick up gifts for the holidays. Bidding begins at $25 or you can “Buy It Now” for $75.

The Paseo Art Space will continue to display the Annual SmallArt Show, featuring 80 diverse works by artists from across Oklahoma, all smaller than 15” and priced between $25 and $199. From serene landscapes and pastel prints, to vibrant abstracts and funky fiber works, there’s a little bit of everything to be found in this exhibit. The SmallArt Show will be on display in the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) through December 21.

Dinner will be available — Mekong Spice food truck will serre authentic Thai and Lao cuisine. Egg rolls and pork satay are a couple of menu favorites.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public.

First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.