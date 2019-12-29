Commentary: India’s Prime Minister Modi attempts to rewrite History in Jammu and Kashmir

Publisher Patrick B. McGuigan’s preface: The pace of the current government of India’s effort to crush the remnants of autonomous status and traditions for Kashmir is accelerating, almost faster than Americans of the present generation can absorb the significance of these and other developments in a full historic context. This essay gives a brief sketch of the profound implications of India’s rapid move away from its best traditions, and the Modi governmetn’s embrace of a noxious brand of anti-historical xenophobia.

Furthering its project of erasing the indigenous history of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s BJP [(Bharatiya Janata Party] government has dropped Martyr’s Day, July 13, and my maternal grandfather’s birth anniversary, December 5, from the list of public holidays.

I have always been amazed to see how much the BJP and the Sangh (India’s alliance of ultra-national Hindu groups) continue to invest in trying to erase the name, ideology, and work of one Kashmiri nationalist — my “Nana” (maternal grandfather), Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.||||

The project of the BJP and its appendages to ride roughshod over the history of Kashmiri nationalism and the evolution of a political consciousness in Kashmir, which began much before 1989, continues unabated.