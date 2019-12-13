Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show presents its 8th Annual New Year’s Eve Bash

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter OKLAHOMA CITY, OK –Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show New Year’s Eve Bash will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at the newly-restored, historic Yale Theater, 227 SW 25th Street in Oklahoma City. Presented by Adèle Wolf Productions, the show will begin at 10 p.m. Doors and the bar open at 9 p.m. Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show brings an award-winning and internationally-acclaimed cast from around the world to Oklahoma City in a “flurry of sequins and feathers,” according to the press release. The show will feature burlesque, cabaret, circus arts and belly dancing in addition to audience participation games, door prizes and a midnight champagne toast. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress and strike a pose in the photo booth. The event will provide an opportunity for guests to see world-class cabaret-style entertainment in Oklahoma City. “I created my show to bring something new and exciting to Oklahoma City,” said founder, producer and performer Adèle Wolf. “Our award-winning guest stars are internationally recognized for their talents and really represent the cream of the crop in burlesque and vaudeville. In 8 years of productions, Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show has become one of the most well respected burlesque and variety shows in the country,” Wolf added. New Year’s Eve Bash featured guest stars are Burlesque Hall of Fame award winner Aria Delanoche from Chicago, and German sword-swallower MisSa Blue, ranked as Europe’s Number One Burlesque Performer in 2018 by 21st Century Burlesque. Local performers include headliner Adèle Wolf and Shira Amar of AALIM Bellydance Academy in Oklahoma City. Delanoche’s performance is guided by an elevated visual sensibility and a flair for the dramatic, as stated on her website. Aria took home the awards for “Best Debut” and “Most Classic” at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in 2018 and competed for Queen of Burlesque in 2019. She is a well-traveled showgirl, spreading her glittery glory from Buffalo to Bucharest.

Visit her website to learn more. Hailing from Berlin, MisSa is internationally recognized for her highly skilled sword swallowing abilities and regularly headlines gala events, variety shows and burlesque festivals around the world. A lead performer in Germany’s GOP Variety production ‘Freaks’, MisSa appears frequently on television, recently spoke on TEDx, and is featured on BBC4 / WORLD SERVICE. As a supporter of black performance art, MisSa is a pioneer within the burlesque world. She was the first sword swallower to be invited to the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas and was listed as Europe’s #1 burlesque performer by 21st Century Burlesque Magazine in 2018.

Learn more here. Wolf is an internationally touring, award winning burlesque performer and producer, internationally published model, and actress, based in Oklahoma City and Western Europe. She is also the protege of burlesque icon, April March. She has had years of formal training in dance, theatre, and voice. Several Oklahoma City publications have named her “Oklahoma City’s Burlesque Queen” and she was recently recognized for her contributions to Oklahoma City as one of Oklahoma Gazette’s Forty Under 40 honorees for 2019. Adèle was Miss Fort Worth Stomp 2011 and was awarded the Satan’s Angel award for hottest body at the 2012 Dallas Burlesque Festival. The producer of Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show and the Oklahoma City Burlesque Festival, Adèle is the headmistress at the Oklahoma School of Burlesque and Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School Oklahoma City. In Fall 2013, Adèle produced a sold-out run of her part of the Mumford & Sons Gentlemen of the Road Stopover in Guthrie, OK. Since April 2015, Adèle has performed and conducted workshops regularly in England, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, and Czech Republic. Most recently, Adèle debuted in Indonesia, performing at Club Med’s Bali Nusa Dua location in September 2017. From a musically artistic family, Shira began bellydancing in 2010 at Aalim Dance Academy. She dances professionally as a solo performer and also with the group Aalim Najim. Tickets for Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show New Year’s Eve Bash range from $30 – $70 and are available at adelewolf.com. For more information, call 405-673-6162.