Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women receives national award; director Kitti Asberry named to national board



The City Sentinel Staff Report

The National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW) recently presented the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) with its 2019 Achievement Award during the 49th Annual NACW Conference held in Chicago.

“We are honored to accept this award for our work to raise awareness for the OCSW mission to support Oklahoma women,” said OCSW Executive Director Kitti Asberry, who was also elected to the NACW Board of Directors at the conference.

“This award is a measure of the Commission’s commitment to providing leadership on issues that impact women, such as health, nutrition and female incarceration rates.”

Throughout 2018, OCSW conducted an extensive campaign to raise awareness for the organization’s efforts through traditional and social media channels. The Commission hosted public speaking events, community conversations and award ceremonies designed to serve Oklahoma women. Also, local legislators were invited to each event to learn more about critical issues facing Oklahoma women. In addition, the Commission elevated its online presence as an essential resource for women in Oklahoma.

As a member of the NACW Board of Directors, Asberry will represent Region 6, which includes Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico. Asberry will serve a two-year term on the national board.

“We are pleased to recognize the Oklahoma Commission for its achievements,” said NACW President Kristin Garvey. “They continue to enable Oklahoma women to attain success and realize their full potentials as contributors to society.”

According to a press release sent to CapitolBeatOK and other news organizations, “The NACW mission is to sustain, strengthen and advocate for women’s commissions in their work to promote equality and justice for all women and girls and to ensure they are represented and empowered in their communities to thrive and succeed.”

About the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women: The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women is a non-partisan state commission that serves as the voice for women in Oklahoma. It strengthens and empowers women in Oklahoma by informing and educating the Legislature and Executive branches about issues to improve opportunities and quality of life for women.

In addition to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, OCSW conducts Community Conversations on issues impacting Oklahoma women and families, hosts the Guardian Award presented to an elected official who has contributed to guarding and preserving the rights of women and families, and presents the Kate Barnard Award to honor outstanding women in public service.

OCSW is a proud member of Girl Scouts of America as Honorary Troop 1912 to help girls thrive in Oklahoma. Visit OCSW online.

