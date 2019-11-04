Oklahoma Bar Association to honor local attorneys and organizations

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Bar Association will honor eight Oklahoma City metro attorneys and organizations with awards during its 115th Annual Meeting, themed “Shoot for the Moon.” The conference will take place downtown, Thursday through Saturday, November 6-8 at the Cox Convention Center, 1 Myriad Gardens.

Twenty-one recipients from across the state will be honored during the three-day event.

To be recognized are Retired Judge Patricia G. Parrish, Award for Judicial Excellence; William Hoch, Joe Stamper Distinguished Service Award; Ed Abel, John E. Shipp Award for Ethics; John Holden, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award; Kyle Rogers, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award; the OBA Legislative Monitoring Committee, Golden Gavel Award; the Oklahoma County Bar Association, Outstanding County Bar Association Award; and the Oklahoma County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division will receive the Outstanding Service to the Public Award.

Judge Parrish served as a member of the Oklahoma Judiciary for over 15 years. She was a special district judge for less than two years before becoming a district judge in 2004. Parrish received a B.A. in political science from Oklahoma State University and earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma.

Since 1995 William Hoch has been an attorney at Crowe & Dunlevy, where he is a shareholder and director. He chairs the firm’s Bankruptcy and Creditor’s Rights Practice Group and serves on various firm committees. He has served on numerous American Bar Association and Federal Bar Association committees and currently is a member of the ABA House of Delegates.

Ed Abel has served in leadership roles for the Oklahoma Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, American Board of Trial Advocates and American College of Trial Lawyers. He frequently teaches at the University of Oklahoma College of Law and is a member of the Board of Trustees for Mid-American Christian University.

Holden and Rogers co-authored the Oklahoma Bar Journal article titled “Proper Practice on Ceriorari: Avoiding Common Pitfalls and Crafting Better Arguments.” They are both referees at the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. Holden spent several years as a staff attorney working in turn for Justice Kauger and Justice Combs. He obtained his J.D. from the Boston College of Law. Rogers was a staff attorney for Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor and practiced law with Rhodes Hieronymus Jones Tucker & Gable PLLC.

The OBA Legislative Monitoring Committee’s (LMC) main purpose is to monitor legislation which affects the practice of law and communicate to members of the bar about proposed legislation so they can be informed.. The committee meets monthly and hosts Legislative Reading Day in January and a Legislative Debrief in August. The LMC also organizes OBA Day at the Capitol each March.

The Oklahoma County Bar Association is a volunteer association with 2,500 members, 12 committees, three sections and one division. Hosting multiple events each year, the Association produces the monthly Briefcase paper, supports the Family Junction Youth Shelter, Edwards Redeemer Nursing Home, Juvenile Court Probation Departments and several other organizations.

The Oklahoma County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division is active in community services and recruiting new members to the OCBA. It continues to raise $20,000 per year for the Regional Food Bank, donates time and materials to creating reading rooms at local elementary schools and has assisted with a Christmas food and clothing drive.

Tulsa award recipients are County Commissioner Karen Keith receiving the Liberty Bell Award and Judge Dana Rasure will be honored with the Neil E. Bogan Professionalism Award.

“These award recipients are being recognized for their achievements that distinguish them as role models within the legal community because of their service,” said OBA President Chuck Chesnut of Miami. “They have made significant contributions to their community and the profession and deserve to be honored.”

Other award winners are Eugenia Baumann, Alma Wilson Award, Edmond; Ray Vaughn, Hicks Epton Law Day Award, Mounds; Kathryn McClure, Earl Sneed Award, Lawton; Nathan Richter, Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, Mustang; Corry S. Kendall, Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award, Mangum; Cody Brooke Jones, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award, Edmond; Ashley Ray, Maurice Merrill Golden Quill Award, Newcastle; Kay County Bar Association, Outstanding County Bar Association Award; Taylor J. Freeman Peshehonoff, OU College of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Ada; Laurie Schweinle, OCU School of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Holdenville; and Vic Wiener, TU College of Law Outstanding Senior Student Award, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.

The OBA Annual Luncheon will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 7. Keynote speaker Ed Walters, CEO and co-founder of Fastcase, will present “Real Intelligence About Artificial Intelligence.”

The OBA’s 115th Annual Meeting full schedule of events can be found online. All events will be held at the Cox Convention Center) unless otherwise specified.

Registrants will each receive a copy of the book, On Legal AI, by Joshua Walker, invitations to the President’s Reception and Midtown Pub Crawl events and Thursday’s Out of This World Party, along with an OKC Streetcar all-day pass for Wednesday.

Registration and details about the Annual Meeting can be found online. For more information, visit okbar.org.