OK Humane Society to launch Puppy & Kitten Yule Log Video

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Humane Society will present a holiday season video, The OK Humane Yule Log, featuring rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a festive fireplace scene beginning November 29 (Black Friday).

This visual album, set to holiday songs by local musicians, can be streamed or downloaded with any donation to the Oklahoma Humane Society at okhumaneyulelog.com.

The OK Humane Yule Log was filmed in the home of Rachel Shingleton of Pencil Shavings Studio.

Haleigh Kenney of Fête transformed Shingleton’s living room into a holiday wonderland for the rescue dogs and cats featured in the video. All starring animals will be in their forever homes this Christmas, thanks to the community’s generous support of Oklahoma Humane Society programs.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is Oklahoma’s largest animal rescue and is entirely donor funded and foster-based.

“We hope that people will enjoy incorporating the OK Humane Yule Log into their holiday traditions,” said Rachel Dewberry, OK Humane’s Special Events Manager. “It’s a great thing to have playing in the background at a party, while you’re wrapping presents, or when you just need a little holiday cheer.

“We are grateful for all the incredible local musicians who donated their talents for this project, and we hope the Yule Log helps raise funds for us to further our lifesaving work,” Dewberry added.

To download the OK Humane Yule Log, visit: okhumaneyulelog.com on November 29 or after. To see the sneak peek song “Winter Spirits” by The Winter Spirits, click here.

OK Humane Yule Log Track List includes:

“Winter Spirits” by The Winter Spirits “Holiday Party” by Chelsey Cope “Kondo Christmas” by Husbands “Emmanuel Cometh” by Clayton Stroup “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen” by Sophia Massad “Every Holiday” by Cavern Company “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Young Weather “Christmas Morning” by Saint Loretto “O Holy Night” by Westering “Cinnamon and Smoke” by Colin Nance “Winter Charm” by Alyse “Christmash!” by Triple Eight “Tinsel Baby” by The Winter Spirits “Deck the Halls” by Jamie Bramble, feat. Rachel Dewberry “Christmas Party Night” by Queen Sess, feat. Alpha 420 & Triple Eight “Christmas Winds” by Colin Nance

OK Humane’s mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma. OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate clinic, and a relocation program, among several other initiatives to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.

For more information, visit okhumane.org.