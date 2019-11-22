Lomazov Rackers Piano Duo to perform at Armstrong Auditorium on Dec. 3

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The internationally-acclaimed piano duo, Joseph Rackers and Marina Lomazov will perform Variations on 176 Keys as part of Armstrong Auditorium’s 2019-20 Performing Arts Series. The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The husband and wife team will showcase Armstrong’s two Hamburg Steinways.

Armstrong Auditorium is located at 14400 S. Bryant in Edmond.

“Both Marina and Joe are fantastic and the two of them performing together is just incredible,” Armstrong Auditorium concert manager Ryan Malone said. “Their concerts push the boundaries of what seems possible from the piano, and our audience will be truly enamored by their passionate performance.”

The two-piano program will feature Brahms’s majestic “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” and Lutoslawski’s “Paganini Variations.” The couple will also share one piano for a sprightly Mozart sonata, as well as Stravinsky’s jubilant “Three Movements from Petrushka.” The concert will also feature other special guests.

Garnering wide recognition as the Second Prize Winners of the Sixth Biennial Ellis Duo Piano Competition, the Lomazov Rackers duo have performed throughout the United States, Europe and Asia, appearing at the Kiev International Music Festival, the Gina Bachauer International Piano Festival, and the Indiana University Piano Festival among many other prestigious venues.

Tickets for Lomazov Rackers Piano Duo: Variations on 176 Keys range from $23 for balcony seating to $48 for orchestra seating.

The 2019-2020 Armstrong Auditorium Performing Arts Series will include: trumpeter David B. Hooten, presenting the Legends of Dixieland on Jan. 16; Ballet Folclórico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano will perform Fiesta of Color, on Thursday, Feb. 13;

Vladimir Lande and the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra will perform the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major Op. 35 Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op. 35, on Wednesday, Mar. 4; cellist Julian Schwarz with conductor Gerard Schwarz and the Mozart Orchestra of New York will present Haydn Cello Concerto and Double Cello Concerto, on Tuesday, Mar. 24; and male classical vocal ensemble Chanticleer will perform Trade Winds – Exotic Climes, Exotic Locations, on Thursday, Apr. 23.

Armstrong Auditorium was recently named a Hall of Fame winner in the 2019 TripSavvy Editors’ Choice Awards. The TripSavvy Editor’s Choice Awards honors excellence in travel, tourism and hospitality.

“Our Hall of Fame winners are best-in-class,” says Molly Fergus, VP & General Manager of TripSavvy. “Our writers and editors are tasked with discovering the best in travel, and Armstrong Auditorium has stood out year after year. We are thrilled to recognize them.”

Armstrong Auditorium opened in 2010 in Edmond and has earned a reputation for outstanding quality for its superb acoustics and hi-caliber cultural programs. It is home to the Armstrong International Cultural Foundation’s performing arts series, now in its twenty-first season.

“We are honored to be recognized among such an elite class of destinations around the world,” says Shane Granger, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Armstrong International Cultural Foundation. “We are grateful to our patrons, members and staff who passionately support our mission to bring monumental cultural experiences to Oklahoma. Armstrong’s success is their success.”

The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has hosted acclaimed local and international performances including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more.

For more information about concert ticket options, subscriptions, group rates or current exhibits, visit armstrongauditorium.org or call 405-285-1010.