Councilwoman Nikki Nice to host Ward 7 MAPS 4 Forum on Nov. 5



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY ,OK – Councilwoman Nikki Nice will host a public Ward 7 MAPS 4 Forum on Tuesday, November 5 for Oklahoma City residents to learn more about the program. The forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1020 NE 42nd Street.

Speakers will each make a 10-minute presentation on six of the 16 projects included in MAPS 4 with time for questions from the audience

Discussions that evening will cover Parks, Youth Center, Mental Health and Addiction, Homelessness, Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, and the Animal Shelter.

The proposed MAPS 4 program would raise a projected $978 million over eight years, debt-free, funded by a temporary penny sales tax. It requires approval from Oklahoma City voters in the Dec. 10 election.

The MAPS 4 temporary 1-cent sales tax would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged. It would take effect April 1 when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires. Learn more about MAPS 4 at okc.gov/maps4.

The proposed MAPS 4 package is focused on neighborhood and human needs, as well as quality of life and job-creating initiatives. More than 70 percent of the funding is dedicated to neighborhood and human needs.

The proposed MAPS 4 program includes 16 projects: :

If the MAPS 4 Program is approved, each project will be refined in the coming years, as with the previous MAPS programs. MAPS 4 oversight will performed by the City Council and a volunteer advisory board.

The MAPS 4 election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 with only one item on the ballot. Voters will vote yes or no on a single capital investment program, which the Council will devote to the MAPS 4 program. Oklahoma City voters registered at their current address are already eligible to vote.

Regular voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at your usual polling location, which you can find by using the online voter tool at ok.gov/elections or on your voter ID card. The deadline for new voter registration or to update registration information to a new address is Nov. 15.

Visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at ok.gov/elections to download a voter registration form or to update voter registration. Use the online voter tool to check your registration.

Voter registration forms are also available at your local county election board, post offices, tag agencies, libraries and other public locations.

Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance in Oklahoma at ok.gov/elections.

State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the MAPS 4 election is 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Apply for an absentee ballot or download an absentee ballot request form at ok.gov/elections.

Overseas voters, including military members, can get more information about overseas absentee voting at ok.gov/elections.