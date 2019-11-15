A Doll’s House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath continues strong OKC Repertory Theatre (OKCRep) season

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre (OKCRep) version of the Tony®-award winning play “A Doll’s House, Part 2” opened last weekend, garnering rave reviews for the production (running through November 24) at the Civic Center Music Hall’s CitySpace Theatre.

The show stars Broadway leading lady and Oklahoma City native Stacey Logan as Nora, and features noted regional artists Pam Dougherty as Anne Marie and Steve Emerson as Torvald. All three artists are members of OKCRep’s resident professional company and long time fixtures in the Oklahoma creative community. Also cast is OCU Theatre student Avery Carlson as Emmy, making her OKCRep professional debut.

This story picks up 15 years after the climactic ending of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece, with Nora’s rejection of her traditional role in her marriage to Torvald and her abandonment of her three children to seek fulfillment on her own terms.

According to a press release from OKCRep, “Lucas Hnath’s delightfully anachronistic script responds to these proto-feminist themes from today’s lens, with one foot planted in the world of 1894 and the other in our contemporary lives.”

The production, directed by OKCRep co-founder Ruth Charnay, pits Nora against those she left behind in a series of tête-à-têtes: with the servant she left to raise her children, the daughter she never knew and, ultimately, her husband. As she wrestles with the repercussions of her actions, we, too, are faced with the uncomfortable realities that accompany societal shifts. What does a woman owe her family?What does she owe herself?

At the website for “OK Scene and Hurd,” the performers garnered high praise after the intial trio of performances:

“Stacey Logan is not only one of the finest talents in this region, she is also one of the most dedicated to her craft. She is the perfect Nora…

“It takes a real man’s man to match her, and to create a character that grows — Steve Emerson is Torvald, precisely as envisioned…

Anne Marie, the Nanny, played exceptionally well by Pam Dougherty, and Emmy, the daughter left behind, who is beautifully portrayed by Avery Carlson.

“Dougherty brings reality to the role of old family retainer… the one who’s not afraid of her mistress, who washed the mistress’ dirty face, and who also paddled her behind. Nora cannot escape that familiarity, and needs it.”

Theatre critic Larry Laneer is also a top fan, writing this past week: “Directed with a light but sure hand by Ruth Charnay, the Oklahoma City Rep production brings together all theatrical elements into a satisfying whole.”

The OKCRep release explained, “A Doll’s House, Part 2 is smart, funny and thought-provoking, and this season it is the most-produced new play in professional American Theatre. A Doll’s House, Part 2 explores just how much has ,and hasn’t, changed.

Remaining Performances are scheduled as follows: TONIGHT, Friday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov.17, 1:30 p.m.

The Final performances will be Friday, Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the closer on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m.

OKCRep, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Donald Jordan, is Oklahoma’s award-winning, intimate Equity theatre. Oklahoma City Rep is the first theatre in Oklahoma City history to earn membership in the Theatre Communications Group(TCG), the national association of leading professional regional theaters.

OKCRep has been recognized for its artistic excellence, leadership and community service by the American Theatre Wing, Actors’ Equity Association, the Oklahoma State Arts Council, Governor Mary Fallin and Mayor Mick Cornett. For more information, visit cityrep.com or call (405) 848-3761.