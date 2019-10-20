Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat names Rick Nagel to Judicial Nominating Commission

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat recently announced his appointment of Rick Nagel of Norman to the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC).

The JNC selects judicial candidates that the governor then considers for appointment to state courts. The Senate President Pro Tempore is responsible for appointing an at-large, non-attorney member of the JNC.

Nagel’s term as an at-large member begins immediately. He will serve a two-year term which expires in October 2021.

“The JNC plays an important role in shaping the courts in Oklahoma. It’s incredibly important that the women and men considered by the governor for judicial appointments be immensely qualified to serve as wise and impartial jurists. Rick Nagel will bring a welcome perspective to the JNC in how it selects the pool of judicial candidates passed on to the governor. I appreciate his willingness to take on this important job and I have full confidence Rick will do an excellent job serving on the JNC,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Nagel is the managing partner of Acorn Growth Companies. He serves on the board of directors of the State Chamber of Oklahoma and is involved in many civic organizations, including the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma’s College of Engineering.