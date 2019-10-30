Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk set for November 1

The City Sentinel Online, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, November 1, from 6-9 p.m.

Need to get started on your holiday shopping? Leaders of the Paseo declare: “Get even the hardest people to shop for checked off your list and give the gift of original art this season.”

The Paseo Art Space presents the Annual SmallArt Show, featuring 80 works by artists from across Oklahoma, all smaller than 15” and priced between $25 and $199. From serene landscapes and pastel prints, to vibrant abstracts and funky fiber works, there’s a little bit of everything to be found in this exhibit.

“You’ll not only find the most memorable gifts to give your loved ones, you’ll be supporting Oklahoma artists when you shop in the Paseo this holiday season,” said PAA Program Manager Paige Powell.

Juror Clint Stone, the vice president of programs for Science Museum Oklahoma, will announce award recipients at 7 p.m. during the opening reception.

The SmallArt Show will be on display in the Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) November 1 to December 21.

Enjoy a live music performance by Darren Cipponeri, a local artist whose music blends a smooth, acoustic sound with an energetic vibe. His unique style has been performed alongside hip-hop, rock, metal, hard-core, country and other acoustic artists. Catch him at the red “Flamenco” sculpture in the center of the district 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

In between perusing the galleries and shops, grab a quick bite from Yum Pig, a quirky trailer serving up porky dishes that you are sure to dig. Their menu items pair nicely with libations from The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works. Country Girl Kitchen will be selling her delicious homemade loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls, or pick up a slice of pie from That Pie Truck.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.