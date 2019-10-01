Nothing spooky about Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk for October

The City Sentinel Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, October 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Oklahoma Pastel Society began in 2003 and was organized for the benefit of providing members with educational opportunities through monthly meetings and semi-annual workshops. Member artists enjoy getting their hands dirty while painting and spend a good amount of time working to improve. Their small works show in the Paseo Art Space October 4-26 will feature a wide variety of representational work including landscapes, still life and animals created by artists dedicated to the art of pastel.

“We are thrilled to host 20 of Oklahoma’s finest pastel artists as they come together from all over the state to show in the Paseo Art Space,” says Amanda Bleakley executive director of the Paseo Arts Association. To learn more about OPS, please visit okpastel.org.

Leaders of the Paseo urge you to enjoy a live music performance by Casey & Minna, a local fiddle and guitar duo who perform folk, contemporary pop, oldies and original music, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the red “Flamenco” sculpture at the center of the district. Casey & Minna began their musical journey together as a raucous big string band and whittled it down to just the family, often playing unplugged and strolling to meet the needs of venues, audiences and themselves.

Mekong Spice food truck will be serving authentic Thai and Lao cuisine. Egg rolls and pork satay are a couple of menu favorites – don’t miss out.

Their menu items pair nicely with libations from The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works. Stop by Growe Flower Truck to create your own summer bouquet; 10 percent of their proceeds from the evening will go to Rainbow Fleet. Country Girl Kitchen will be selling her delicious homemade loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls outside of Betsy King. A Shoe Boutique.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information