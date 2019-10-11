Magic Lantern Celebration on Paseo offers “time of light instead of fright”

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Now in its 19th Fall season, the Magic Lantern Celebration invites children and parents to the Historic Paseo Arts District on Sunday, October 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. Artists will open their doors and paint a colorful Pumpkin Labyrinth on Paseo’s street for children to enter the world of creativity, while making art and having fun doing it.

Inspired by the verse, “We are all Magic Lanterns, lit by the light of imagination,” the celebration will bring children into the wonder of their own imagination.

“It is a hands-on, minds-on, dance-on event where children make paper costumes, lanterns, pumpkin self-portraits and wishes,” said organizers. “This is a time of light instead of fright.”

Children of all ages are invited to come in their everyday clothing to Paseo and be ready for transform into their own festive creations.

Kids and their parents can walk from studio to studio on the Paseo where all kinds of paper will await to be folded, crumpled, ruffled and embellished into wearable art. Costumes, to be worn over clothing, will be made using simple construction techniques.

Four simultaneous workshops will take place, which will provide children with supplies and opportunities for creativity.

According to the press release, “Wings of paper fly onto children. Hats of recycled bits of fancy top each head. Transparent lanterns will shimmer in the light, while pumpkin portraits of natural materials appear.”

Parents will have the opportunity to share in the creative process, depending on the age and needs of each participating child.

The Magic Lantern Celebration will open the door to light-filled wishes made by children with costume making workshops held in the Paseo studios from 3 – 6 p.m.

Participating studios are Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan, Paseo Art Space, Rainbow Fleet and Paseo Pottery.

The giant Pumpkin Labyrinth Parade and dance will open outside on the Paseo inspiring musical wishes from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Like stepping into a storybook, each child can visit a “Wish Finder” to make a wish and then be whisked upon a journey into the Pumpkin Labyrinth. Skipping along the curving path, children will be accompanied by the live, original music of Steve McLinn, founder of Ojas Recording Studio and the StarDanceSwan dancers.

All children must be accompanied by adults. Activities will be held, rain or shine, on the north end of Paseo at N.W. 30th and Dewey. This part of the street will be closed for safe walking from studio to studio and on the street.

All activities are free to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the costs of the event.

The Magic Lantern celebration is made possible through support of the State Arts Council of Oklahoma, the Paseo Arts Association, Theatre Upon a StarDanceSwan and private donations.

For more information call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or visit thepaseo.org.