JONES PR named “Agency of the Year,” wins top “Best of Show” award

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Oklahoma City Chapter has named Jones PR as the 2019 Agency of the Year during the 42nd annual Upper Case Awards banquet.

“Recommended by several of Jones PR’s clients, this honor recognizes an agency hitting it out of the ballpark across the public relations and communications industry,” said Erin Engelke, president-elect of PRSA.

The Agency of the Year Award is based on exceptional work product, a culture of professional growth opportunities, team leadership and community impact.

Judges for the 2019 Upper Case Awards were from the Seattle chapter of PRSA.

Each year, PRSA-OKC recognizes the best public relations and communications achievements through the Upper Case Awards across 30 categories.

In addition, Jones PR won the Best of Show Award, which is presented to one campaign that scored the highest among all categories.

The Best of Show Award recognized Jones PR’s work to raise awareness for safe driving in construction zones by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to reduce collisions and fatalities.

“Our clients motivate us every day to do our best for them and for Oklahoma,” said Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Jones Barwick. “As a team committed to our clients, we are honored that our work and commitment to the industry and the community is recognized by our peers.”

The Jones’ account team includes Suzanne Singleterry, vice president; Nicona Lane, account executive, Meaghan Hatch, assistant account executive, Chris Street, creative director and Gilles Weingart, assistant creative director.

Jones PR received 12 awards in 12 categories, which included four Upper Case Awards, four Awards of Merit and four Honorable Mentions.

Proceeds from the Upper Case Awards banquet will benefit scholarships for local university students preparing for a career in public relations.

Formed in 2001, Jones PR is a leading national integrated communications and public affairs agency. The group is a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world, which includes 120 cities on five continents.

The agency has won multiple global and national awards, including the Gold Lion Award at Cannes International Festival of Creativity and Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards from Public Relations Society of America.

Jones PR has been listed in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years and provides a full range of marketing services for national and Oklahoma corporations and associations.

For more information, visit jones.pr.