Homeward Bound Pug Rescue’s “Pugmobile” stolen and they need your help

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK –The “Pugmobile,” a van belonging to Homeward Bound Pug Rescue & Adoption of Oklahoma, was stolen this past weekend.

According to KFOR News reporter K. Butcher, the vehicle was taken from the driveway of the group’s owner and founder Gail Tucker in east Norman. The missing vehicle is a silver 2014 Dodge Caravan – with a tag that reads PUGMOBL

Homeward Bound’s mission is written on the van, “to place pugs into loving and caring forever homes.”

Tucker posted to Facebook early Monday morning, “My van was stolen from my driveway Saturday night after ten so probably early Sunday morning. There is no good time for things like this to happen but with Puggerfest right around the corner I don’t think it could be much worse. No more Pugmobile.

“I am kind of numb but need to get things done,” Tucker wrote. “The show must go on.”

The “show” she refers to is its 16th annual Puggerfest, the organization’s largest fundraiser held each fall.

The City Sentinel reported last month about the group’s upcoming annual event, to be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lake Hefner’s Stars & Stripes Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Oklahoma City. Admission is $5. Kids under five and all pugs are admitted free

Homeward Bound pugs will be available for adoption during Puggerfest. Adoption forms, which can be found at homewardboundpugs.com, must be filled out in advance.

Longtime supporter and HBPR volunteer Shandell Nash posted a photo of a similar Dodge Caravan on Facebook, asking for people to notify the police if they see Gail’s “Pugmobile.”

As of Monday evening, Tucker told The City Sentinel the police had no leads regarding the crime.

The van is used to transport rescue pugs to events, pug adoptions, and the veterinarian.

“I am frazzled, upset and angry, but Puggerfest is Saturday and I have no time for a pity party,” Tucker stated on the HBPR Facebook page. “In the event it doesn’t turn up I have set up a gofundme page on the advice of several people. Please help if you can and if you can, come to Puggerfest. Thanks for always being here for me and the pugs of Homeward Bound.”

Unfortunately, the van loaded with pug items when it was stolen.

“There were several items boxed and ready to mail from our on line sale,” Tucker said. “Two expensive transport crates. My Garman (GPS), probably ,$200 worth of frames and items purchased for Puggerfest.”

Other items loaded for Puggerfest included a Betsy Johnson pug wallet and back pack, two beaded pug placemats, Halloween toys, and a tub of dog toys to be used for Puggerfest gift baskets.



Currently, Tucker is only receiving partial reimbursement for her rental vehicle.

The rescue formed in 2003 is dedicated to the Pug breed.

“Our mission is to place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes,” said Tucker. “We are an all volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to pugs, which we frequently rescue from kill shelters.

To volunteer for Puggerfest 2019 or make a donation, contact Gail Tucker at 405-706-1492 or homewardboundpugs@cox.net. For more information, visit homewardboundpugs.com or the Puggerfest 2019 Facebook event page.