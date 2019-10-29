Daily Living Centers of Oklahoma celebrates 45 years of service

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Daily Living Centers of Oklahoma recently celebrated 45 years of service to caregivers of elderly and disabled members of the Oklahoma City metro community. The event was held on Tuesday, October 22.

With four locations, Daily Living Centers are affordable non-residential facilities that support the health, nutritional and social needs of adults in a professionally staffed group setting. DLC is an alternative to long-term care solutions such as an assisted living center or nursing home.

The anniversary celebration was held at Daily Living Centers Rockwell location at 3000 N Rockwell Avenue, in Bethany. Special guests included State Representatives. Tammy West (R-Oklahoma City) and Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City). The free event was open to the public.

“I’m passionate about helping caregivers in our community,” said Ellyn Hefner, Daily Living Centers Board Chair. “They provide a service that goes unseen, and having a place where caregivers can take their loved ones while they go to work or run errands is vital.”

Following the event, special guest attendee Rep. Tammy West (R – Oklahoma County) posted to Facebook, “Celebrated with the Daily Living Centers Oklahoma today as they achieved 45 years of serving our community and seniors. So grateful for the employees and volunteers who provide the blessing of respite care.”

Founded in 1974 as a therapeutic day care center for impaired, homebound and elderly people, DLC is the oldest and largest adult day health care organization in Oklahoma.

Because of DLC programs, caregivers can hold jobs, nurture their own mental health and maintain a sense of normalcy in their own lives knowing their loved ones are well-cared for at DLC.

Among the many Daily Living Center services, programs include the Transportation program, Overnight Respite Program, the DLC ADvantage Program, and Caregiver Support.

The DLC Transportation Program provides for Frail Elderly and Developmentally Disabled Individuals between the ages of 18 and 110 years of age who are living independently in the metro Oklahoma City service area.

The transportation program helps low-income individuals remain independent in the community by providing transportation services to essential venues for their quality of life and mental and physical health. Transportation is offered Monday through Friday, free of charge. For more details, call the transportation department at 405-792-2401.

The Overnight Respite Program offers temporary overnight care for families who need a break from the continuous demands of caring for a family member. Families can be assured of a safe, comfortable, homelike and caring environment for their loved one. Transportation will be provided to the over-night nursing home facility and participant will be picked back up the mornings to return to the Daily Living Center.

The Daily Living Centers Advantage Program offers ADvantage Case Managers who assess, monitor and evaluate low-income seniors living in the community to make informed decisions about their care. Case managers encourage seniors to move towards progressive independence and remain safe and healthy at home.

ADvantage Case Managers work to fill gaps in service and foster coordination of resources. They work in collaboration with nurses, nonprofits, businesses and other service providers to make sure needs are being fully met. To apply for the ADvantage Waiver Program or for more information contact Lavone Anderson at 405-792-2401.

DLC Caregiver Support Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. As caregiving is stressful and unpredictable, it is important for caregivers to look after their own health, safety and happiness. Because it is important for caregivers to take a break, Daily Living Centers can be an invaluable resource in helping families eliminate worry, reduce stress and reestablish personal freedom. Contact Latosha Lornes at 405-792-2401 for more details.

The four Daily Living Centers locations are: Rockwell Center, 3000 N Rockwell Avenue, in Bethany; The Daily Living Center – Edmond, 3413 Wynn Drive, in Edmond; and the Southside Center, 1681 SW 86th Street and the Walter F. Jeltz Senior Center, 1225 N Kate Avenue, in Oklahoma City.

The Daily Living Center provides adult day health care services 6 days a week. All four DLC locations have programs designed to provide a variety of activities including those needing special attention.

According to the website, the DLC mission is to be Oklahoma’s leader in quality, affordable adult day health services and independent living services delivered with dignity.

For more information, visit dailylivingcenters.org.