Bar Wars 2019 competition scheduled to benefit those with HIV/AIDS

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Other Options will host its 8th annual cocktail competition and tasting fundraiser, Bar Wars, on Thursday, October 24, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market, 311 South Klein.

This year’s theme is “Drinks of Broadway: A Musical Mixology Soiree.” The event will support Other Options Food Pantry for Oklahomans living with HIV and AIDS.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample cocktails prepared by bartenders from eighteen of Oklahoma City’s favorite bars and restaurants.

Entertainment will be provided by Oklahoma City singer and actress – Renee Anderson, music by DJ Ostara and performances by the Coyote Ugly girls, International Burlesque star Adele Wolf, and the Oklahoma Victory Dolls Roller Derby.

The bartenders will be competing for cash prizes and bragging rights for the best drink creation based on a Broadway show as chosen by a panel of judges plus guest voting.

All proceeds raised at Bar Wars 2019 will support Other Options programs.

Other Options recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and was born out of a need to assist people living with HIV to be connected to care. Today, Other Options provides food, resources, services and education to at-risk individuals and Oklahomans living with HIV and AIDS.

Programs include a food pantry that serves over 2,000 households living below the poverty level and affected by HIV/AIDS. This includes a humanitarian medication program providing donated medication to more than 30 countries in need, a homebound meal delivery program for over 100 individuals unable to shop at the food pantry, and the annual Cookies Thanksgiving program, which will provide a home cooked traditional holiday meal to over 1,000 individuals in November.

“It takes a small army of dedicated volunteers to run Other Options,” said Cher Golding, President of the Board of Directors. “We only have one paid employee and a team of volunteers who oversee the food pantry and our other programs.

“I started volunteering in the pantry last year and quickly learned how important the weekly grocery shopping and meals are to our most vulnerable population,” Golding added.

Some of the Broadway shows inspiring Bar Wars competitors are Wicked, Hamilton, Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Addams Family, School of Rock, and The Lion King.

Guests will enjoy a small tasting sample of all eighteen cocktails and will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite drink and help select the People’s Choice Award.

The evening will feature a VIP beer and wine bar plus a cash bar for general admission guests. The event also will offer snacks from participating sponsors, a silent auction, and a photobooth.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance and $75 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $150 and sponsorships are available. Tickets can be purchased now online or by calling 405-605-8020.

For more information about Bar Wars or Other Options, contact Cher Golding, President at 405-615-7741 or chergolding@sbcglobal.net. To learn more, visit otheroptionsokc.org.