Backyard Poultry Workshop set for Nov. 2 in Norman

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma State University (OSU) Extension Offices in Cleveland County and Oklahoma County, in cooperation with the Canadian Valley Poultry Club’s Mega Poultry Show, will host a series of free Backyard Poultry Workshops on Saturday, November 2. The workshops will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E Robinson St, in Norman.

With the cities of Edmond and Shawnee recently allowing backyard chickens within the city limits, people new to the issue are interested in learning more about raising chickens in urban areas of central Oklahoma.

The workshops will provide people interested in chickens and other types of poultry with useful information, regardless of their level of experience,

There workshops will cover the basics for the new backyard poultry keeper as well as more advanced topics for more experienced breeders looking for ways to improve flock heath, biosecurity, and incubation success.

Workshops topics will include brooding chicks, feeding hens, treating illnesses and providing housing and protection from predators.

Attendees will have free access to the poultry show which will feature over 2,000 high quality chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, and guineas. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the show.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 starting at 9 a.m., Cleveland County OSU Extension Agriculture Educator Brad Secraw will present “Keeping Backyard Chickens: The Basics and Beyond,” which will give those new to poultry the information they need to get started with backyard poultry.

At 10 a.m., OSU Extension Southeast Area Livestock Specialist, Brian Freking, will discuss “Background Chicken Nutrition,” which will include a simple nutrition spreadsheet that he has created for poultry enthusiasts. Freking is the nutritionist in the Oklahoma Forage Buck Test and a member of the Cow/Calf and Meat Goat Boot Camps. He has a BS and MS degree in Animal Science from South Dakota State University.

University of Arkansas Extension Poultry Veterinarian, Dr. Dustan Clark, will provide information and answer questions related to biosecurity as well as identifying, preventing, and treating common illnesses in poultry at 11 a.m. His talk, “Poultry Health Issues and Biosecurity” will focus on common diseases in the small poultry flock, as well as their treatment and prevention through sound biosecurity techniques.

At noon, Dr. Sara Orlowski with the University of Arkansas, will present “Advanced Incubation Embryo Diagnosis” covering advanced strategies for improving hatch rates, including embryo diagnosis to help breeders understand the reasons behind hatching difficulties and how they may improve hatching rates. Sara leads the quantitative genetic research program and lab at the University of Arkansas, where she earned her PhD.

For more information regarding the workshops and schedule of events, contact the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office at 405-321-4774 or the Oklahoma County OSU Extension office at 405-713-1125. The schedule can also be found online.