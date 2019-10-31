Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc (Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter) celebrates women’s health

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter will present “Lunch Learn & Feel the Burn Saturday,” on November 2, at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church Family Life Center (1020 NE 42nd St. OKC, OK 73111). The event will last from from 9 a.m. – to “High Noon” (12 p.m.). The program will feature a presentation on “The Rise of Total Knee Surgeries and Total Hip Surgeries” by Carletta Magness, PT, DPT.

Dr. Magness will discuss hormonal and stressful eating, weight gain, and better food choices we can make to combat the rise in joint surgeries due to increasing weight at younger ages. Following the presentation, there will be a fit camp workout presented by Adryan Adams, CPT, and lunch by Chef Curry to Go. Fitness attire is encouraged.

Alpha Kappa Alpha will continue to raise community awareness of critical health issues impacting African-American women, including breast cancer awareness and prevention, heart health, nutirition and wellness, and care for the caregivers and is committed to supporting entrepreneurship and promote its Black Dollar 356 initiative intended to bring attention to successful African-American owned businesses and encourage intentional support of the black dollar 365 days a year.

And on Tuesday, October 29, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Sigma Sigma Omega Chapter proudly sponsored “My Sister, Myself Women’s Health Day.” That event unfolded 5-7 p.m. at Mary Mahoney Memorial Health Center (2716 N.E. 36th Street, OKC, OK 73084).

The event featured stories from Breast Cancer Survivors, food trucks, games and more. Free mammograms, transportation and gas cards were available. There was highly useful and relevant information regarding breast cancer awareness available and reading activities for children who were present.

