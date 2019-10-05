35th Annual Fall Peace Festival brings communities together for day of shopping and enlightenment

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Preparations are under way for the 35th Fall Peace Festival, themed “A Climate for Humanity” to be held on Saturday, November 9. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Civic Center Music Hall’s Hall of Mirrors, 201 N. Walker Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City.

“The theme reflects all human needs and services including the climate crisis that is becoming a critical issue in our time,” said Nathaniel Batchelder, Director of the Peace House in Oklahoma City.

The free event will provide a wide array of entertainment, information and items for holiday shoppers.

“We’ve booked the hall and mailed invitations seeking groups to participate,” he added. “We’re especially looking for new groups that have not participated before.

“Tables at the Festival are allotted to groups working in social justice, human service, human rights, and environmental sustainability,” Batchelder said.

During the event, some 60 tables will display information and wares for sale from groups working in women’s rights, children’s rights, ending racial and religious discrimination, support for education and students, education in foreign countries, poverty reduction, human services, environmental sustainability, urban farming, voter registration and climate change.

“Visitors are inspired by the community of local groups and people making a difference in our world and right here in Oklahoma City,” Batchelder said.

Tables offering fair trade and home-made goods will include organic coffee, pottery, crafts, carvings and hand-made items from local artists and from around the world. Other groups will feature books, calendars, t-shirts and bumper stickers furthering their missions.

“Live entertainment by local musicians and fair trade goods on sale make this a popular event for supporters of human rights, social justice, environmental sustainability, and peace,” said Anne Murray, Peace House volunteer and festival organizer.

Featured festival entertainment will be provided by Oklahoma musicians Steve McLinn, founder of Ojas Recording Studio and world-class drumming artist Jahruba Lambeth.

An adult-supervised children’s activity room will provide entertainment such as a story quilt, floor puzzles, games, and face painting.

This year’s festival sponsors include: The Peace House, Home Creations, The Lemon Family, Oklahoma Observer, Bill Nerin, Dr. David Brinker, Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Church of the Open Arms UCC, First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City Social Justice Committees, and Just Future.

Founded in 1981, the Peace House has sponsored the Peace Festival each fall since 1985.

“It’s been a great journey that we hope to perpetuate,” Batchelder said.

Visit the Peace House website For more information and to see photos from previous Peace Festivals, visit PeaceHouseOK.org. Groups and individuals interested in learning more about the 2019 Peace Festival can contact Nathaniel Batchelder at 405-824-2794 or Anne Murray at 405-596-2314.