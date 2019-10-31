Taylor Ketchum, Suzanne Singleterry serving as vice presidents at Jones PR

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Jones Public Relations (Jones PR), an Oklahoma-based integrated communications agency, has promoted agency directors Taylor Ketchum and Suzanne Singleterry to vice president positions.

“With a combined 15 years in building their careers at Jones PR, Taylor and Suzanne have dedicated themselves to supporting Jones PR’s mission to make our clients be heard anywhere,” said Jones PR President and CEO Brenda Jones Barwick, APR. “Through their diverse communications backgrounds and years of experience in consumer, digital marketing and public affairs, Taylor and Suzanne have accumulated expertise that has proven invaluable to our clients.”

Public relations and digital media expert Ketchum began at Jones PR more than eight years ago and was most recently Director of Consumer and Digital Brands. She has developed and implemented award-winning public relations campaigns and digital strategies for Fortune 100 companies and national associations, including one that won a Gold Lion Award at Cannes International Festival of Creativity in France. Her clients include aerospace, energy, government agencies, healthcare, restaurant, retail and telecommunications companies. A graduate of Oklahoma Christian University, Taylor was named a 2018 honoree for the Oklahoma Gazette’s 40 under 40, and she serves on Oklahoma City’s chapter of the Public Relations Society of America board of directors.

A creative professional who enjoys cultivating community and stakeholder relations and providing proactive counsel to clients, Singleterry joined Jones PR in 2014, bringing 14 years of communications experience from Washington, DC. She develops strategic campaigns for clients in the aerospace, energy, and transportation sectors, as well as for government agencies. In 2018, she won Public Relations Society of America’s highest Silver Anvil Award in New York for a transportation campaign. A native Oklahoman and graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Suzanne was named one of The Journal Record’s Achievers Under 40 in 2016, is a member of Leadership OKC Class 36 and serves on the Junior League of Oklahoma City board of directors.

Barwick added, “As a certified woman-owned business, Jones PR is proud to empower female leaders like Taylor and Suzanne.”

In other news, Jones PR was named 2019 Agency of the Year during the 42nd annual Upper Case Awards banquet. The company was also designated the “Best of Show” in the 2019 competition. http://city-sentinel.com/2019/10/jones-pr-named-agency-of-the-year-wins-top-best-of-show-award/

