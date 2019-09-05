Step into September at the First Friday Gallery Walk, on September 6

The City Sentinel Online, Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, September 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space presents the Paseo Arts Association’s Annual Photofest. This juried exhibition showcases all types of photography and photo-based artwork, including traditional film and digital processes, as well as mixed media pieces.

The juror for Photofest is Nathan Poppe, a writer, photographer and videographer who currently works as Editor for The Curbside Chronicle. Poppe will announce award recipients at 7 p.m. during the opening reception.

This year’s awards are generously sponsored by Red River Digital, a client centered printing service that has served the photography community both in Oklahoma City and around the country for 15 years. Photofest will be on display through September 28.

Enjoy a live performance by self-taught 12-year-old singer and ukulele player, Hannah Butler, at the red “Flamenco” sculpture in the center of the district from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In a press release, the Paseo Arts Association promises that, “Performing a mix of covers and her own songs, Hannah’s talent and voice will warm your heart.”

In between perusing the galleries and shops, grab a quick bite from Yum Pig, a stop organizers promise is “a quirky trailer serving up porky dishes that you are sure to dig.”

Their menu items pair nicely with libations from The Big Friendly Craft Beer Bus, exclusively pouring COOP Ale Works. Stop by Growe Flower Truck to create your own summer bouquet; 10 percent of their proceeds from the evening will go to Rainbow Fleet. Country Girl Kitchen will be selling her delicious homemade loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls outside of Betsy King. A Shoe Boutique.

Named by Forbes as one of America’s most transformed neighborhoods, the Paseo is a vibrant, self-sustaining arts district, which was the first of its kind in Oklahoma City. As the catalyst for this neighborhood’s revitalization, the Paseo Arts Association established the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk, where galleries offer special exhibitions, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment to the public. First Fridays are one of several ways the Paseo helps to bring the arts closer to the lives of its community members.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

The City Sentinel print edition is available (still just 10 cents) early in every month at Barnes & Noble, 6100 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73112.