Puggerfest 2019 “Goes to the Movies” at Stars & Stripes Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, October 26, the spotlight will be on fans, fashion, fun and furry glamour of epic proportions as Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma presents its biggest production ever – Puggerfest “Goes to the Movies.”

Pugs and their companions will strut their stuff at Lake Hefner’s Stars & Stripes Park, in Oklahoma City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pawparazzi,

“Choose your favorite movie and get ready to walk the red carpet in style to show off your pug’s costume,” said Gail Tucker, executive director/producer of Homeward Bound Pug Rescue of Oklahoma. “We will have costume contests, pug races, caricature artist, sale and silent auction items, flash sales, In Memoriam, an animal communicator, a photo booth, and more.”

Puggerfest is a fundraiser benefiting Homeward Bound Pug Rescue & Adoption of Oklahoma. Adult admission is $5. Kids under five and all pugs are admitted free

“Our mission is to place pugs that have been surrendered, abandoned or abused into loving, caring forever homes,” said Tucker. “We are an all volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to pugs, which we frequently rescue from kill shelters. We have placed over 2500 pugs since Homeward Bound opened.

“We’ve helped over a hundred pugs so far this year and many have had extreme health issues requiring surgeries and long stays in the hospital,” Tucker said.

Puggerfest participants will be starstruck by the event featuring a large silent auction of pug and non-pug items, some with a “buy it now” feature. If you pay the buy it now price, you can own the item right away. Silent auction items can be donated in advance to any of the four A1 Emporium stores in the Oklahoma City metro area.

A raffle drawing will include amazing prizes as in year’s past such as a large screen TV, an Amazon Echo, a Paperwhite reader, diffuser and more. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25 and can be purchased at the event or in advance by check or money order made out to Homeward Bound Pug Rescue, 1702 Vanessa Drive, Norman, OK 73071. To donate items to the raffle, search for the 2018 Puggerfest Raffle Item Wish List on Amazon.

Award categories (contests) will include Best Costume Design, Best Themed Costume Design (any theme), and Best Group Costume Design.

The 16th annual Puggerfest finale will feature a ceremony to bestow the coveted Puggerfest Pugcademy Awards – a furry version of the Awwscars – for Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress.

Contest entry tickets to become a Pugcademy Award recipient can be purchased during the event. Entry tickets are $1 or 6 for $5 and you can enter as often as you like. A drawing will result in each winner receiving an award and a gift basket with lots of attention from the pawparazzi.

Homeward Bound pugs will be available for adoption during Puggerfest. Adoption forms, which can be found at homewardboundpugs.com, must be filled out in advance.

Puggerfest 2019 t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event and local food trucks will offer tasty items to satisfy the movie munchies.

All furry star seekers in attendance must be fully vaccinated, leashed and over 4 months old. No females in heat will be allowed.

“Puggerfest takes a lot of people working together to make it a great day for people and a great fundraiser for the pugs,” Tucker said. “Puggerfest 2019 needs to the best Puggerfest ever.

“Cash donations are always needed to pay up front costs of putting on such a big event,” Tucker added. “You do not have to be a business to sponsor.”

Second floor rooms will be available for out of town Puggerfest participants at the La Quinta Inn, 4829 Northwest Expressway, in Oklahoma City. Mention “Puggerfest” to receive the discounted room. For details call 405-773-5575.

Homeward Bound is also looking for much needed Puggerfest volunteers. To volunteer, become a sponsor, make a donation, or purchase raffle tickets, contact Gail Tucker at 405-706-1492 or homewardboundpugs@cox.net.

“Bring your family, friends, chairs, cameras, lots of $$$ and of course, your pugs to this year’s Puggerfest Goes to the Movies event,” Tucker added. “It will be an enlightening, fun and loving experience.”

For more information, visit homewardboundpugs.com or the Puggerfest 2019 Facebook event page.

