Prayer Vigil for Kashmir set for Sept. 1 in Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Sunday, September 1, CAIR Oklahoma will host a Prayer Vigil for Kashmir in opposition to the Indian government’s renewed oppression of Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region of India. The event will be held at the Mercy Mission Building, 3840 N. St. Clair, in Oklahoma City from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

CAIR-OK’s mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

For the vigil , the Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma City, Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City (ISGOC), and Raindrop Turkish House of Oklahoma City, are joining CAIR-OK in inviting Oklahomans to join them on Sunday afternoon for a prayer vigil for Kashmir to come together and conquer hate with love.

CAIR-OK issued an exclusive statement to The City Sentinel saying, “The current crisis in Kashmir has had a profound negative impact on not only the people of Kashmir but the countless Kashmiri’s that call Oklahoma home. On Sunday the Interfaith and Oklahoma Muslim community will come together to pray for peace, learn about the history and future of Kashmir, and understand what we can do to help bring a better future about for the people of Kashmir and us all.”

Recently, India’s far-right government cancelled Kashmir’s semi-autonomous legal status and imposed martial law on millions of Kashmiris, cutting off the internet, banning reporters, setting a curfew, and opening fire on protesters.

“On August 2, tourists and pilgrims were ordered to evacuate Kashmir and schools were shuttered. On August 4th, internet access was cut off, telephone and cellphone services suspended, prominent democratically elected leaders placed under house arrest, and an indefinite curfew imposed on the Kashmir valley. On August 5th, Kashmir’s autonomy was destroyed, and by now more than 35,000 additional troops have been deployed,” said CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“There is a humanitarian crisis brewing in the Kashmir valley. The State Department should urge the Indian government to immediately reinstate the protected status, lift the siege, and enter into peaceful negotiations to determine the future of the Indian-controlled state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

For more information, visit the CAIR-OK Facebook event page.

