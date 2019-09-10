OKC Beautiful Young Professionals to host 2nd annual Fall Harvest Fest

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OKC Beautiful Young Professionals will host the second annual “Fall Harvest Fest” on Sunday, October 20. The event will take place from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Delmar Gardens, 1225 SW 2nd Street, in the Oklahoma City Farmers Market District.

“Join us as we celebrate the bounty of fall harvest with an afternoon full of your favorite seasonal foods and activities,” organizers said.

The event will include a community chili cook-off open to local restaurants and home chefs.

The Big Friendly Beer Bus will be available tapping beers from the city’s favorite local breweries. Entertainment and activities will include live music, yard games, pumpkin carving, and a DIY caramel apple “nachos” booth.

OKC Harvest student farmers and garden champion teachers will be hosting a pop-up farmers market during the event. The public is invited to come meet the farmers and buy their fall veggies.

“The MOB (Making OKC Beautiful) Young Professionals represent diverse careers and range in age from 22-35.” said Kristen Milburn, OKC Beautiful Program Director. “They meet regularly throughout the year to connect with local leaders and fellow young professionals while learning about new and exciting things happening in the city.”

OKC Harvest is OKC Beautiful’s school and community vegetable garden program serving under-resourced schools in the Oklahoma City and Putnam City public school systems.

OKC Beautiful invites all home chefs and local restaurants to share their best chili recipe by entering the Fall Harvest Fest Chili Cook-Off. Chefs are encouraged to decorate their table and have fun sharing their best chili recipe.

Community and celebrity judging will take place with prizes for first, second, and third place in each category.

This year’s celebrity judges are executive chef Kurt Fleischfresser and the Oklahoman’s food editor Dave Cathey, aka “The Food Dude.”

OKC Harvest Fest information and chili cook-off entry forms are available online.

Individual tickets are $35. Each ticket includes two beers, unlimited chili samples, and free access to games and activities. This is a zero landfill event. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

All money raised benefits OKC Beautiful programs like Mother Earth, OKC Harvest, and LitterBlitz.

Through OKC Beautiful’s Oklahoma City Harvest initiative, metro neighborhoods, schools and community centers are provided with opportunities to plan, grow, maintain and harvest fruits and vegetables using sustainable and environmentally sound gardening practices.

OKC Beautiful is a local environmental beautification and education nonprofit serving the Oklahoma City area for over 50 years. The organization believes that the appearance of the city directly impacts its economic viability as well as affecting the quality of life and self-image of its residents. Its mission is to improve the image and appearance of Oklahoma City through programs, education and community engagement.

Applications are being accepted for OKC Beautiful’s Teen Board. The Teen Board is a offers an opportunity for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors to connect with the community as well as their environment. Teen board members meet once a month to participate in learning opportunities, service projects, and a fundraiser. Applications can be found online. Submit a letter of recommendation and a resume to Kristen@OKCBeautiful.com by Monday, September 9.

For more information, visit the OKC Beautiful Fall Harvest Fest Facebook event page. To learn more about OKC Beautiful, visit okcbeautiful.com.

