OK Policy Institute launches David Blatt Legacy Fund

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – To honor Oklahoma Policy Institute former executive director David Blatt’s years of commitment, the organization’s Board of Directors has established the David Blatt Legacy Fund. The fund will provide dedicated support for the organization’s policy work on budget and tax issues.

To honor Blatt’s work, OK Policy will host two fundraising events – one in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, and in Tulsa on Tuesday, October 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the IDL Ballroom, 230 E 1st Street.

“Your gift to the David Blatt Legacy Fund will honor our founder and ensure that this critical fiscal policy work continues during the transition to new leadership and in the years to come,” stated the OK Policy press release. “Please consider a 3-year commitment to keep OK Policy strong.”

“Help us pay tribute to David Blatt, outgoing Executive Director, with friends, food, drinks and fun,” the release said.

Blatt helped to found OK Policy in 2008 and became the organization’s Executive Director in 2010. While at OK Policy, David’s work involved conducting research, writing issue briefs, blog posts, and columns, and giving public presentations on state budget and tax policy, poverty, health care, and various other subjects.

“Leading OK Policy has been a tremendous privilege and pleasure, especially the chance to work with an amazing professional staff and a dedicated and supportive Board of Directors,” Blatt said. “I’m especially proud of the success the organization has had these past years in shifting the policy debate in Oklahoma towards a greater recognition of the need for fair and adequate funding of public services.

“I know I’m going to miss OK Policy enormously, but I’m also very optimistic that the organization and its impact will continue to grow under our new leader,” Blatt added.

Participants of the events will have the opportunity to meet the incoming OK Policy Executive Director, Ahniwake Rose. Originally from Oklahoma Rose most recently served as Deputy Director and interim Executive Director of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C.

Rose was selected as Executive Director from a field of over 50 applicants.

“The search committee was incredibly pleased by the highly talented candidate pool and we are delighted that the Board voted unanimously to extend an offer to Ahniwake to be OK Policy’s next leader,” said Board vice-chair Felicia Collins Correia and past chair Ann-Clore Duncan, who together led the search committee, as reported by The City Sentinel.

OK Policy encourages supporters to consider contributing to the David Blatt Legacy Fund to honor David, to ensure OK P future success, and to endorse the important work they do.

Blatt previously served as Director of Public Policy for Community Action Project of Tulsa County and as a budget analyst for the Oklahoma State Senate.

Blatt was named Political Scientist of the Year by the Oklahoma Political Science Association. He has a Ph.D. in political science from Cornell University.

Dr. Blatt’s new endeavor includes joining the faculty at the Masters of Public Administration (MPA) program at OU-Tulsa.

Blatt joins fellow OU-Tulsa MPA faculty members Dr. Meg Myers Morgan and Dr. Paul Valentine. The MPA program at OU-Tulsa offers concentrations in Public Policy, Nonprofit Management, and Public Management as well as a graduate certificate in nonprofit management.

For more information about the OK Policy Institute David Blatt Legacy Fund event, visit okpolicy.org.

