National Alpaca Farms Days gives visitors a chance to hug an alpaca

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, September 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Magnolia Blossom Ranch, 2901 NW 16th Street, in Newcastle, OK will open their doors to the public and host “Magnolias & Prayers: Everything Alpaca.”

Magnolia Blossom Ranch is a member of the Oklahoma AgriTourism Program.

During National Alpaca Farm Days, the last weekend in September (28 & 29) alpaca owners from across the United States and Canada will invite the public to visit their farm or ranch to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, big eyed animals, the luxury fiber they produce, and why the alpaca business is so well suited for environmentally conscious individuals.

Alpaca fleece is used to make products such as rugs, scarves, sweaters, hats, socks and purses, but the owners get more than financial benefits from this business.

“They’re wonderful animals, very serene,” Terri Bates owner of Magnolia Blossom Ranch told News9 reporter Deanne Stein. “We love to just go out there and just sit in the pasture and just watch them.”

National Alpaca Farm Days is sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association (AOA), the world’s largest alpaca association with more than 5,000 members and over 260,000 alpacas in its registry database.

Past Alpaca Farm Day events have had 1,000-2,500 in attendance to enjoy the event.

During this family friendly event guests will be able to experience alpacas up-close with feed available for $1 per cup while supplies last. Activities include participation in an alpaca obstacle course, photo opportunities with Alpacas and Larry the Llama,

Guests can learn about raising and breeding alpacas while touring the farm and fleece prep mill. Local food, dessert and beverage trucks, vendor booths and the ranch store featuring alpaca products will be available on site.

The Kids Activity Area will include inflatable bounce houses ($2 wristband for unlimited bounce), and Summer Santa and his Elves & ReinPacas.

Gate Entry Tickets are $5 – kids 10 & under are free. Tickets are available in advance at magnoliablossomranch.com. Vendor space is available for rent online. To learn more about Magnolia Blossom Ranch, call 405-412-4845 or visit their FaceBook page.

John and Sheila Robinson of Land Run Alpacas will join John and Janice Robinson of Just Right Alpacas for National Alpaca Farm Days at Land Run’s farm, 780596 S. Highway 18 in Agra located in central Oklahoma.

“Our vision is to breed and sell healthy, happy alpacas with excellent conformation and fiber quality at affordable prices,” the Robinson’s state on their website. “We are committed to promoting the beautiful fiber and fiber products that come from these lovely animals, and to offer continued support to the alpaca fiber industry.”

Lillian Dixon, owner of Cardinal Creek Farm, (19200 N. Council Rd., in Edmond) will greet visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. at her rural Edmond farm located at 19200 N. Council Rd. According to Dixon, “CCF is the home of the ‘pampered pacas’, a small farm where individual alpaca attention is a daily event and quality is priority.”

Alpaca farms across Oklahoma are open to visitors year-round. To find an Alpaca farm near you, visit oklahomaagritourism.com. For more information about National Alpaca Farm Days visit AlpacaFarmDays.com.