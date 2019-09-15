Knowing Nyla Better: Rose State Professor gains new recognition as one of the “Top 10 Kashmiri Women Achievers”

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher and Editor

The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dr. Nyla Ali Khan has garnered another notable recognition, in the form of a “Top 10” listing about contemporary women from Kashmir.

Of some note, the publication, Women’s Web, is based in India.

The site describes itself as ““Women’s Web, for women who do.

Women’s Web focuses regularly “on women’s self-development and pursuit of happiness, by offering information on career development, entrepreneurship, managing work and family, successful women, women’s health, social issues and personal finances. Our goal is to help women learn and grow.”

Dr. Khan and nine other women were named in the listing, which began circulating on the world wide web in recent days.

To be sure, each of the Kashmiri women were already in the news, but have gained particular notice since the Indian government’s controversial decision to reverse the special status the Kashmir region has enjoyed since the nation of India was created after demise of the British Empire in the sub-continent.

The author of several books and scores of academic and journalistic articles, Dr. Khan, in the words of the Women’s Web posting, has in her writings discussed most often “the plight of the women of her homeland Jammu and Kashmir, [focusing] heavily on the political issues and strife.”

Dr. Khan is the first Kashmiri woman named to the Oklahoma state Commission on the Status of Women, a post she garnered from the designation of of state Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat of Oklahoma City.

She also this year became a member of the governor’s International Team, as reported in The City Sentinel.

The new Women’s Web listing noted Khan “is a Visiting Professor at the University of Oklahoma and Rose State College. A woman with strong work ethic and immense intellect, Dr Nyla Khan has earned many awards and accolades for her groundbreaking work.”

To learn about each of the Kashmiri women designated in the Women’s Web listing, visit the website.

This past summer and fall have become a whirlwind for “our” Nyla. She is among the women designated in the annual “Fifty Making a Difference” for 2019. The listing of Oklahoma women of achievement will be the centerpiece of an October 10 event at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Museum. It is the 39th in the annual series of recognitions afforded Oklahoma’s “Fifty Making a Difference.”

On a solemn note, Khan was keynote speaker at this month’s prayer vigil for Kashmir, an event that drew a diverse crowd to the Mercy Mission Building at the Islamic Society of Oklahoma City.

Nyla Ali Khan has lived in the United States since 1998. The newly released recognition of her esteemed position in her homeland is drawing new credit to the important role she now plays in Oklahoma.

NOTE: Patrick B. McGuigan is publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, and founder of CapitolBeatOK, an online news service.

www.CapitolBeatOK.com

The City Sentinel print edition is available (still just 10 cents) early in every month at Barnes & Noble, 6100 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73112.