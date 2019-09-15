Dialogue Institute plans October 3 Friendship Dinner, honoring Roodman, the Farzanehs and St. Augustine Church

Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City – The 13th annual Friendship Dinner, sponsored by the Dialogue Institute of Oklahoma, is set for Thursday, October 3.

Honorees will include Edie Roodman of Oklahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE), Jalal Farzaneh and Mohammad Farzaneh, Orhan Osman (former Executive Director of Dialogue Institute), and St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church.

In 2017, The City Sentinel and CapitolBeatOK reported on a memorable event at which the Dialogue Institute honored Enes Kanter, the former Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player ( In June, the Institute hosted an insightful address by Dr. Nyla Ali Khan.

Muhammet Ali Sezer, Executive Director of the Institute and of the Turkish Raindrop House on N. Classen Boulevard, told The City Sentinel:

“The Dialogue Institute Oklahoma publicly recognizes outstanding achievements of those individuals who have distinguished themselves in their profession and service to society by generously contributing their time, energy, expertise, and financial resources. The awards are based on a variety of themes, including community and professional leadership, community service, public service, educational involvement, and service to the profession of journalism in various media.”

Burns Hargis, president of Oklahoma State University, will deliver the keynote address at the event, scheduled 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the downtown Petroleum Club, 100 North Broadway Avenue, 34th Floor.

Sponsorship levels include Gold ($10,000), Silver ($5000), Bronze ($2500) and Friendship ($1000) with varied recognitions for the sponsors.

Complete details on sponsorships and individual tickets ($100) can be seen at the website: www.dialogueok.org .

For information, contact Muhammet Ali Sezer at okc@thedialogueinstitute.org and by telephoning 405-702-0222.