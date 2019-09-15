Capitol Gains adds experienced legislator Mike Thompson to firm

Staff Report

Capitol Gains is pleased to welcome Mike Thompson, former state representative and accomplished government affairs consultant, to its team of industry-leading experts. Thompson joins Capitol Gains, an established government relations firm, and will help to move the needle on issues critical to our state’s future.

“We are honored to have Mike join our team,” Capitol Gains Founding Partner Bobby Stem said. “His knowledge and background are unparalleled in the state of Oklahoma. His experience gives him a unique perspective that will aid our firm’s continued growth and enhance our ability to achieve great things for Oklahoma.”

Thompson brings nearly two decades of experience in governmental affairs to Capitol Gains. The firm announced Thompson’s affiliation this week in a press release sent to CapitolBeatOK and other news organizations. Thompson most recently served as Director of Government and Public Affairs for BP America and BP Lower 48/BPX, subsidiaries of BP, a position he held for eight years.

While at BP, Thompson developed the annual strategy for all political and public affairs engagement in Oklahoma, including lobbying for issues in the legislature, at the Governor’s office and the Corporation Commission. From 2012 to 2018, Mike served as the Chairman of Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association’s Legislative Committee and coordinated the industry’s annual political policies. Mike’s successful strategies were adopted by senior executives in BPX and used as the template for other lower 48 states assets.

A native Oklahoman, Thompson began his career in the state legislature, serving in key leadership positions in the Oklahoma House of Representatives including Deputy Majority Whip, Chairman of the Transportation Committee and Chairman of the powerful Energy and Utility Regulation Committee.

Having earned a reputation as an effective public official noted for his integrity and ability to work across the aisle to pass legislation, Thompson has been recognized as the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce’s 2008 Champion for Business, the Journal Record’s “40 under 40” 2012 Honoree, and Oklahoma City Community College’s 2013 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee. He is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma Class XXV and served as a Board Member and Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee for the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce.

