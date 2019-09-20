An Editor’s Notebook: Friday Climate March, Capitol press conference, Census meeting

Patrick B. McGuigan, Publisher

Oklahoma City – From an Editor’s Notebook, environmentalists and allies plan a mid-day march focused on “global warming and climate change,” an advocate for criminal justice reform visits, and a nonprofit association plans a meeting focused on the U.S. Census.

***

The Youth Climate Rally and March taking place at noon Friday (September 20) in Oklahoma City is one of more than 1,000 planned events across the United States, according to organizers. They say the events are a call from young people in this country and around the world to governments “to take serious action to mitigate the worst aspects of global warming and climate change.”

Support literature around the nation has called these events a “global climate strike” demanding an “end the age of fossil fuels.”

The Oklahoma City rally will begin at noon in City Hall Park, the east lawn of City Hall at 200 N. Walker. Around 1 p.m., demonstrators will begin a one-mile walk through downtown Oklahoma City, walking past four oil and gas companies, a press release said. “No action will be taken by the walkers as they pass the focus companies,” organizers said. The march will conclude back at City Hall Park.

The local Climate Rally & March include these cosponsors: the Climate Reality Project Central Oklahoma Chapter, Sunrise Movement OKC, The Human Community Network, Sierra Club of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Interfaith Power and Light, The Peace House, Earth Rebirth, and First Unitarian Church of Oklahoma City.

***

Also on Friday, state Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, will recognize Akeem Browder at a 1 p.m. press conference in Room 432B at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

According to a LinkedIn posting, Browder is “a social justice advocate and agent of change. The Bronx native works to honor the legacy of his brother Kalief Browder, and mother Venida Browder by working with elected officials, lawyers, doctors, college students and community based organizations to change laws, policies and regulations that devastate poor communities and families that have been impacted by mass incarceration and solitary confinement in State prisons.”

A press release from House communications staff on behalf Rep. Pittman’s staff said she will “recognize Akeem Browder for his dedication and work toward significant criminal justice reform throughout the United States. Browder is in Oklahoma to participate in a … forum at Langston University on Friday evening. “

***

In other news, the Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits has scheduled a session on planning for the U.S. Census on Wednesday, October 4 from 8:30 – 10 a.m.

According to the group, “The census is one of the most important issues facing our non-profit sector today. Each person not counted … means a loss of $1,800 in federal funding. For perspective, a 2.5 percent undercount would cost the state $180 million a year for 10 full years.”

Speaking at the meeting will be Donna Murray-Brown from the Michigan NonProfit Association. Her announced topic is “NonProfits Count! Gearing up for the 2020 Census.”

The October 4 meeting will be in the Fellowship Hall at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 222 N.W. 15, at the north edge of downtown Oklahoma City.

