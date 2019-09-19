Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (Sigma Sigma Omega chapter) supports Langston

The City Sentinel Staff Report

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) has designated September 15-21, 2019 as HBCU Week. During this week members of AKA are encouraged to promote and highlight Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

To kick-off its HBCU Week activities, the Sigma Sigma Omega (SSO) Chapter in Oklahoma City kicked offits HBCU Week activities by announcing a partnership with Langston University to recruit college ready students to attend the storied institution.

In exchange, SSO will present a selected student with the McCabe – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Sigma Sigma Omega Scholarship, which will cover the entire cost of attending Langston University.

SSO will also select a student to receive a full tuition waiver to Langston.

Other SSO events scheduled for HBCU Week include – raising money for Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation HBCU Endowment Fund through the “I Got Five On It” campaign; and hosting an HBCU Happy Hour event on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 3Sixty in the Historic Founders Tower (5900 Mosteller Dr. OKC, OK).

The organizational website sketches the reach of the organization in the heartland of the United States:

“Located in America’s Heartland, we are part of the Magnificent Mid-Western Region which encompasses 49 chapters throughout Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Wyoming and where Ms. Twyla Woods currently serves as Mid-Western Regional Director.

“Sigma Sigma Omega (SSO) was chartered on May 20, 1990 and reactivated in 2000. As we continue to push forward with our motto: Sisterhood and Service on Overdrive, we are extremely excited to be celebrating 27 years of impeccable service this year.”

More information regarding details on regional events and the HBCU activties events can be found at www.sigmasigmaomega.org or on Facebook @sigmasigmaomega.