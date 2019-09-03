“A Rose by Any Other Name …” So, what’s in a name?
The incomparable William Shakespeare, in his tragic drama, “Romeo and Juliet,” includes the immortal balcony scene, in which Juliet declares she (a Capulet) loves Romeo (a Montague) although they come from separate families, in a city as divided into “turf” as modern gang-dominated urban enclaves. Protesting the name does not limit the man, she says, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, By any other name would smell as sweet.”
We liked “CityRep” just fine, and we affirm that each upcoming OKCRep performance will invariably be a summit experience — a glimpse at our divinely-inspired human capability to affirm comedy, tragedy, history or fantasy in ways that affirm the best in us, while admitting the worst is “out there.”
