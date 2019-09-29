Venezuelan Energy Attorney to Speak Saturday in OKC on Fleeing Socialism to Freedom

The City Sentinel Online, Staff Report

Her father was a General in Venezuela’s last democratically-elected government, and Aleida Velasquez was a successful attorney at PDVSA, the prominent national oil company. After Hugo Chavez was elected President in 1999, she was fired and blacklisted from working for any government agency or company.

After witnessing a prosperous economy plummet to rationing, lack of health care, escalating murder rate and rampant corruption, Velasquez and her young daughter left their family behind and fled to America so that her daughter could grow up in a free society.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3:00 pm, Velasquez will share her terrifying story on fleeing from socialism to freedom at Western Heights High School Auditorium, located at 8201 S.W. 44 St. The event is free and open to the public.

In her presentation titled “The Dangers of Socialism,” Velasquez will describe how she witnessed the richest country in Latin America change almost overnight into streets of abject poverty.

Velasquez says she is bringing her message to America in the hopes that her new country will not experience the same horror that she experienced in Venezuela.

Following her presentation, Velasquez will answer questions from the audience.

Velasquez will be joined onstage by Oklahoma state Representatives James Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City, and Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.

Fred Mendoza, CEO of Fred Mendoza Entertainment Management and an Oklahoma City civic leader, will emcee the event.

