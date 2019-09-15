15th annual Touch A Truck set for Oct 5 in Norman

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 15th annual Touch A Truck event, presented by the Pioneer Library System and multiple community partners, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson Street in Norman.

Attendees will have a chance to get an up-close look at vehicles like big rigs, public service machines, construction vehicles and more, including visits from helicopters from central Oklahoma medical facilities when available.

The event is an opportunity for kids and their families to learn a little more about each of these machines and how they serve the community demonstrated by their operators.

From 9 to 10 a.m., there will be a “Quiet Hour,” especially for families with children who may have sensory sensitivity or just do not like the noise created from dozens of horns honking.

At 10 a.m., the noise will commence as kids will be able to honk the horns, while sitting in the driver’s seat of their favorite trucks.

There is no official entry fee for the event, although donations will be taken at the entrances.

Proceeds go to benefit the Children’s Services departments of the Pioneer Library System’s six Cleveland County libraries – Moore, Noble, Southwest Oklahoma City and Norman’s West, East and Central libraries.

Touch A Truck is made possible through the support of Absolute Data Shredding; BancFirst; First Fidelity Bank; Julia D. Chew Insurance Agency, Inc.; Kona Ice; Norman Pediatric Associates; Norman Regional Health System; OG&E; Oklahoma Electric Cooperative; Pamela Sharp; Shred-OK, Inc.; and Victor T. Wilson, M.D., P.C..

Past Touch A Truck events have drawn more than 3,000 visitors to the Fairgrounds, with library and vehicle enthusiasts of all ages getting a chance to get an up-close look at participating vehicles.

Check online at pioneerlibrary.org/tat as the event nears for more information about participating trucks, activities, event sponsors and more.

The Pioneer Library System operates six libraries in Cleveland County, three in McClain County and three in Pottawatomie County. Anyone who lives, works, attends school or owns property in the three-county area is eligible for a library card.

For more information about any of the Pioneer Library System’s programs and services go to any library, or visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org. Download the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available through the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.