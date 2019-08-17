ZOObrew fundraiser returns for a night of animals and ales at the OKC Zoo

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The eleventh annual ZOObrew fundraiser returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo, 2101 N.E. 50th, on Friday, September 27, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, the 21-and-over beer tasting event offers zoogoers the chance to sample over 200 ales, lagers, stouts, porters, and malts while celebrating wildlife and nature during this Zoo after-hours exclusive.

An evening designed for animal lovers and craft beer enthusiasts, participants will have the opportunity to roam a majority of the Zoo grounds, while tasting from a selection of over 45 local breweries, home brewers, and national distributors.

Animal exhibits including Cat Forest, Great EscAPE, the Elephant Habitat, and Sanctuary Asia will be on display.

ZOObrew will provide tasty options from local food trucks, music, and a raffle that features memorabilia from participating breweries, Concession stands will also be open at Big Rivers Café and Sanctuary Asia.

“Last year, we kept our event to the picnic grounds, which created a great party atmosphere with lots of energy, but little interaction with the rest of the Zoo,” said Matt Burkholder, Oklahoma Zoological Society’s director of community engagement.

“This year, we are expanding the event’s foot print to enhance interaction with the rest of the Zoo, including an elephant presentation for our PreBrew ticket holders,” Burkholder added.

A variety of ticket options for the 2019 Zoobrew are now available. General admission tickets cost $60 ($50 for ZOOfriends Members), which include unlimited 3 oz. samplings from more than 200 beers from 7 – 10 p.m.



VIP PreBrew tickets are $90 ($80 for ZOOfriends Members) include early admission to ZOObrew starting at 5:30 p.m.; exclusive access to an elephant presentation at 6:30 p.m., food provided by Salt & Surrey Catering; a commemorative event t-shirt and 16-oz pint glass. Select wines will also be made available during the PreBrew session.

General admission designated driver tickets are $25 and VIP PreBrew designated driver tickets cost $40, which include a food voucher (no beer sampling allowed).

ZooBrew is for adults ages 21 and over; children will not be allowed to attend the event. Tickets are limited and available at zoofriends.org/zoobrew.

Participating brewers and distributors include: Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing, Beer is Good Brewing Company, Boardwalk Distribution, Bricktown Brewery, Cabin Boys Brewery, Claire Beer Company, COOP Ale Works, Core4 Brewing Company, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Crossed Cannons Brewery, Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Enid Brewing Company, Expedinture Brewery, Frenzy Brewing Company, Iron Monk Brewing Company, and Joy Thief Brewing Company.

Also participating are: Karbach Brewing Co., Lazy Circles Brewing, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company, Lively Beerworks, Madhopper Brewing, Marshall Brewing Co., New Era: Fine Fermentations, OK Cider Co., Oklahomie Brewing, Prairie Artisan Ales, Red Earth Brewers, Shillelagh Brewing Co., Skydance Brewing Co., Stone Cloud Brewing Co., The Big Friendly, TUPPS Brewery, Twisted Spike Brewing Co., Vanessa House Beer Co., Vortex Alley Brewing.



In addition to Bryon’s Liquor Warehouse, ZOObrew event sponsors include Bob Moore Subaru, Gulfport Energy, BancFirst, Tinker Credit Federal Union, Bank of Oklahoma, and Insight Creative Group (ICG).

The event will benefit the Oklahoma Zoological Society (OZS), the nonprofit created to support and promote the Oklahoma City Zoo and its mission to connect people and the world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places. To learn more, visit zoofriends.org.



Oklahoma City Zoo hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.