Red Shoe Gala to support families in medical crisis scheduled for August 24

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Ronald McDonald House Charities® Oklahoma City will host its annual fundraiser, the Red Shoe Gala at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Skirvin Hilton in downtown Oklahoma City.

The evening begins with registration and a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the Red Shoe Award presentation at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Shoe award honors a member of the community whose actions have positively impacted Ronald McDonald House Charities® Oklahoma City.

The black tie and red shoe gala event is co-chaired by Dave and Stacy Lopez along with Lindsey and Brandon Hart.

“If you ever need a good reason to dress up and have a good time with friends, this is it,” Stacy said. “Not only will you have a memorable evening, but you are doing it with a purpose. You will leave with the incredible feeling you have positively impacted the health and well-being of countless children by providing a ‘home-away-from-home’ for their families and loved ones.”

Proceeds will go to support Ronald McDonald House® Charities Oklahoma City (RMHC-OKC).

The evening will feature dancing to the live sounds of the 90’s tribute group, My So Called Band.

“After attending the event the last five years, we realized what a profound and direct effect this Gala makes on raising money to house families in medical crisis,” said co-chair Lindsey Hart. “You get to show off your red shoes, enjoy fine dining, dance to the fabulous live entertainment and bid on some exceptional auction items. All to support Oklahoma families.”

The 2019 Red Shoe Award recipient is Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites OKC North.

“Each year our organization reflects on everyone who has truly impacted our mission to help families in a medical crisis,” said Susan Adams, RMHC-OKC president and CEO. “We look for someone who goes above and beyond and carries themselves with integrity, compassion and sense of community.

“We feel that the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites OKC North embodies these qualities and so much more.”

Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites OKC North is helping to house up to 14 guest families while RMHC-OKC is building 26 more rooms at The Children’s Hospital.

“The staff go out of their way to make sure RMHC-OKC families have the support they need while taking care of their hospitalized child,” Adams added. “Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites OKC North employees are frequent volunteers in many capacities such as: providing space for RMHC-OKC Meet and Greet dinners, stuffing welcome bags for new families, and participating in Walk for Kids.

“They do all of this and much more to help keep families together and near the medical resources needed for their hospitalized child,” Adams said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that keeps families with sick children close to each other and the medical care their child needs when they need it most.

With a Ronald McDonald House and a Ronald McDonald Family Room in Oklahoma City, RMHC-OKC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they facilitate family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care.

“Join us for an unforgettable night while supporting RMHC-OKC’s mission to keep families together during a medical crisis,” Adams said.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online. For more information regarding the Ronald McDonald House at The Children’s Hospital, visit rmhc-okc.org or contact Emily Howell, House Manager, at 405-271-3180.