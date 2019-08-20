Oklahoma Humane Society to host Ellie’s Birthday Bash to promote pet adoption

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering with Elliott Roofing to celebrate Ellie, the Oklahoma City roofing company’s four legged mascot’s first birthday.

On Wednesday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Ellie at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western, for this special event featuring a variety of birthday treats.

According to organizers, Ellie is so excited about turning one year old that she wants everyone in search of a furry friend to join her in what will be a paw-sitively spectacular birthday party.

“Ellie was so happy to find her forever family that she wants to help Oklahoma Humane Society animals do the same,” organizers stated. “On top of the already amazing birthday celebrations, a few lucky customers may receive an additional surprise.”

The first 75 guests will receive a free surprise gift, goodie bag, birthday cake, and more courtesy of Ellie.

Elliott Roofing is a family owned and operated business providing professional roofing solutions for more than 30 years in Oklahoma and surrounding states.

“When we had the opportunity to add Ellie, an audacious Australian Shepherd, to our roofing team, we were panting and drooling at the mouth to do so,” states the website. “Her potential as a true woofing expert made her the perfect piece to our Elliott Roofing puzzle.

“Although she is only turning one this year, Ellie is a woofing contractor who’s been handling the ‘ruff’ stuff of roofing her entire life.

“Ellie didn’t graduate from any institute of higher learning, but rather she did graduate from the School of Hard Barks,” according to the website. “When she’s not roofing, she enjoys playing catch, fetch and performing her many tricks. However, we all know that her biggest guilty pleasure is stashing her bones around the office for her break time.”

Those interested in attending Ellie’s Birthday Bash Event, should check out the Oklahoma Humane Society Facebook page.

Along with the opportunity to celebrate Ellie’s first birthday, all ages are welcome to attend this special event and see all of the adoptable animals the Oklahoma Humane Society has to offer.

“Ellie’s favorite furry friends have already RSVP’d and they’re looking for forever families. Come celebrate with Ellie and grow your family by four paws,” a post on the Ellie’s Birthday Bash Facebook event page states.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is the largest animal-related charity in the state of Oklahoma with the goal to eliminate euthanasia in the community through pet adoption, spay and neuter, out-of-state pet relocation, community cats, and saving infants through our neonate nursery.

An independent 501(c)3 non-profit unaffiliated with the Humane Society of the United States, OK Humane receives no government funding or tax dollars. To adopt a pet, make a donation, or lean more, visit www.okhumane.org.