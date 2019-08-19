Oklahoma County Free Fair set for Aug 22-24

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 105th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair. The Free Fair will be held at the Oklahoma State Fair Park, Thursday through Saturday, August 22 -24, 2019 with its competitions, special activities and Horse Show.

“The Oklahoma County Free Fair allows residents to show off their talent and creativity,” said LaDonna Hines, Oklahoma County OSU Cooperative Extension Director. “We also have many special activities and contests for fair goers.”

To exhibit at the fair, Oklahoma County residents need to bring their items to the Centennial Building at the State Fair Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22.

Fair exhibit entries must have been made, grown, or constructed during the past year unless otherwise noted in the official fair book. The Oklahoma County Free Fair Book lists all categories available as well as a schedule of the special activities and contests.

The fair book can be found online or can be picked up at the Oklahoma County OSU Cooperative Extension Center, 2500 N.E. 63rd Street, in Oklahoma City.

“There is no fee to enter the county fair or to take part in any of the special contests or events,” Hines said. “Our fair also provides people with a wonderful opportunity to see how they do in competition with others as they get ready for the Oklahoma State Fair.”

On Friday, Aug. 23, the Centennial Building is open from 2. – 7 p.m. so exhibits can be viewed after judging. That evening, the Horse Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Barn 8, and continue all day Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The first contest will begin on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m., at the Centennial Building.

“We plan Saturday morning as a fun day for the whole family,” said Hines. “We invite youth to bring their ice cream toppings and container (ice cream will be provided) and compete in the ‘Ice Cream Sundae Making’ contest.

“The kid’s sundaes will be judged for presentation and creativity and youngsters can win ribbons and cash prizes,” Hines added. “The next activity is the ‘Kiddy Tractor Pull’ for children 12 years and younger. Kids can compete by pulling weights while driving pedal tractors. Those who win first in their category will qualify for the state event.

“We also have activities for adults, although youth may enter too,” she said. “Beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. the ‘Ice Cream Freeze-Off’ and the ‘Saucy Salsa Contest’ gets underway.”

There are several different classes in both contests that can be entered. At 10:30 a.m. the judging of the “Pie Baking” contest begins. Categories include custard, fruit or nut pie recipes and participants may enter all three.

For more information, download the County Free Fair book. To contact the OSU Extension Center call 405-713-1125 or visit their Facebook page.